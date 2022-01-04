Section of Lake Fayetteville Dam closes for widening work; reopening set for spring 2022

FAYETTEVILLE -- The most used stretch of the city's trail system is closing for construction work, but the section will be wider and safer when it reopens in a few months.

Averaging 1,376 users per day or 41,280 users per month, the 17-year-old section of the Razorback Greenway along the Lake Fayetteville Dam is in poor condition, according to a city news release.

The trail section, about a third of a mile in length, is closing as work begins today to turn the 12-foot-wide asphalt trail into a 16-foot-wide concrete passage.

The work will take about four months to complete, with a reopening planned for the spring.

Detour routes using the east side of the Lake Fayetteville Trail have been set up for the Razorback Greenway, adding one mile for users passing through, according to the release.

"This project is funded through the Arkansas Department of Transportation Recreational Trails Program in the amount of $150,000," the release states. "The work will be performed by the City of Fayetteville in-house trail construction crew through the Transportation Division of the Public Works Department."