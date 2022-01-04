Sex crimes net 35 years in prison for Rogers man

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting two girls.

Rafael Carino-Carbajal, 53, pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of sexual assault. His plea was under an agreement Kim Weber, his attorney, reached with Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor.

Carino-Carbajal was arrested in November 2020.

A 19-year-old woman reported to Rogers police in October 2020 that Carino-Carbajal had molested and raped her numerous times from when she was 6 to 16 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A 15-year-old girl also reported to police that Carino-Carbajal had sexually abused her, according to court documents. The girl said she was 10 years old when he abused her, according to court documents.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Carino-Carbajal's guilty plea. He has to serve almost nine years before he will be eligible for parole.

Carino-Carbajal must register as a sex offender and complete the prison's sex offender treatment program or a similar one after his release from prison. Green ordered Carino-Carbajal not have any contact with the victims or unsupervised contact with any minors.