Springdale to sell sewer capacity to Lowell

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council on Monday night gave tentative approval to selling the city of Lowell more capacity in the Springdale sanitary sewer system on the west side of town. In return, Lowell will help pay for upgrades to the current infrastructure.

Lowell has asked the Springdale Water Utility to buy the right to use an additional 2,000 gallons of wastewater flow per minute in the Puppy Creek Interceptor and the Benton Farm Lift Station and force main. The interceptor is a main sewer line with forced pressure into the Benton Farm, both part of the utility's west side sanitary sewer system. The lift station moves wastewater to the Springdale Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Daniel Ellis, senior vice president for infrastructure for Crafton Tull engineering firm, said Lowell currently owns and uses 1,262 gallons per minute or 24% of the total capacity.

Springdale reserves about 1,300 gallons per minute or 24.8% of the capacity of the Puppy Creek main line for Springdale residents -- leaving 2,676 gallons per minute or 51% of the line unused and available for purchase.

Any agreement reached between the cities will result in a change of the contract of cooperation the cities share. It will require adoption by the Springdale Water and Sewer Commission and the city councils of Springdale and Lowell.

Ellis presented the plan to the Springdale Council. The city of Lowell contracted with Crafton Tull for design of the project.

Springdale Water Utilities serves all of Springdale and part of Lowell with water and sewer systems. Rogers Water Utilities serves the other half of Lowell.

Lowell recorded almost 10,000 residents in the 2020 census, said Lowell Mayor Chris Moore.

Lowell plans to install a new three-pump lift station near West Monroe Avenue and South Zion Street, 5,335 linear feet of a force main line and 15,664 linear feet of gravity sewer running from the new Zion lift station to the Puppy Creek Interceptor.

The smaller city also plans to contribute $3.3 million to upgrades at the Benton Farm Lift Station and force main.

The project will total about $5 million for Lowell, without adjustments for the increasing prices of construction and materials. The city hopes to begin construction in May, with an expected completion date of December 2023, Ellis said.

Project estimates for Springdale Water Utilities have not been determined, said Rick Pulvirenti, chief operating officer and director of engineering for the utility.

Lowell needs the extra capacity for sewage removal to serve expected development west of Interstate 49, Moore said.

The new system and capacity will provide for 240 acres of commercial development and 2,200 additional housing units, Ellis said.

In addition, it will move about 300 homes from aging STEP systems to Springdale city sewer service. A STEP system removes solids from sewage and then releases the water underground through a drip irrigation system, relying on the soil to complete the purification process.

Issues with a STEP system ultimately led to the annexation of Bethel Heights into Springdale.

Moore has made it a priority to decommission those treatment plants, Ellis said.

Without the upgrades, the city of Lowell will find itself where it was 15 to 20 years ago, having to place a moratorium on new development, Ellis said.

Heath Ward, executive director of Springdale Water Utilities, told the Springdale Council that benefits for their city would include cost sharing for the expansion of the Benton Farm station -- which the utility ultimately will expand anyway -- and the cost of the added capacity will add dollars to the Springdale budget that could offset costs of a future expansion project.

He said Springdale can release the extra capacity to Lowell without hurting Springdale's ability to grow.

Remaining unused capacity will be 676 gallons per minute, Pulvirenti said. "And I don't think we'll ever need it," he said.

Pulvirenti noted the system was designed to be bigger than necessary when it was installed 20 years ago.

Ward said he saw no downsides to a renewed agreement with Lowell for sewer infrastructure.