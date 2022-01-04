State reports $719M in general revenue for December after robust tax collections

Fueled by surging individual and corporate income and sales tax collections, state general revenues in December increased by $114.4 million or 18.9% over a year ago to $719.6 million.

The tax collections in December exceeded the state’s Dec. 16 revised forecast by $56.8 million or 8.8%.

Finance Department Secretary Larry Walther said in a written statement that “the broad-based gains in December tax collections reflected continued recovery in the state economy with all sectors moving higher at this point.

“The latest gains above forecast after the recent forecast revision bode well for meeting or exceeding projections for year-end surplus on June 30th.”

In December, individual income tax collections outdistanced the state’s revised forecast by $16.7 million, while sales and use tax collections outdistanced the forecast by $13.4 million, and corporate income tax collections beat the forecast by $24.7 million, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported Tuesday morning in its monthly revenue report.

The state’s chief economic forecaster, John Shelnutt, said the higher than expected corporate income tax collections were a surprise, but other states are experiencing similar growth in corporate income tax collections as a result of increased profits.

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of the total general revenue collection, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend up to the amounts in the state’s Revenue Stabilization Act. The Revenue Stabilization Act prioritizes the distribution of general revenues to state-supported programs, such as public schools, social services, prisons and colleges and universities.

In December, the state’s net tax revenues increased by $115.8 million or 21.8% over a year ago to $646.1 million and exceeded the state’s forecast by $52.1 million or 8.8%.

December is the sixth month of fiscal 2022, which started July 1 and ends June 30.

On Dec. 16, the finance department revised its forecast for fiscal 2022 to factor in the income tax cuts enacted in the Dec. 7-9 special session and expectations for slightly higher economic growth.

The department is now projecting a general revenue surplus of $264.4 million at the end of the current fiscal year.

Next Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is slated to formally present a proposed general revenue budget for fiscal 2023 to the Legislative Council and Joint Budget Committee. Fiscal 2023 starts July 1 and ends June 30, 2023.

Earlier last year, the state General Assembly and Hutchinson enacted a $5.84 billion general revenue budget for fiscal 2022, including a $17.1 million allocation to a restricted reserve fund.

The state’s projected general revenue budget for fiscal 2023 is $6.01 billion with an additional $54.9 million to transfer to what’s now called the catastrophic reserve fund, which is formerly known as the long-term reserve fund.