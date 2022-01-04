BASKETBALL

UALR women cancel two

The University of Arkansas Little Rock women's basketball program has announced the cancellation of two games this week.

The Trojans have nixed home games Thursday against Louisiana-Monroe and Saturday against Louisiana-Lafayette, citing "a result of the combination of the positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program."

It marks seven consecutive games canceled for the Trojans, dating to a Dec. 16 matchup with Alabama.

This week's games will not be rescheduled, and UALR's next scheduled game is at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

-- Adam Cole

UCA trio earns ASUN honors

Three University of Central Arkansas basketball players have earned ASUN Conference weekly honors, the conference announced Monday.

Camren Hunter was named the ASUN Newcomer of the Week after posting 17 points and a career-high 13 rebounds and 7 assists against Champion Christian in a 119-47 win Friday.

A pair of Sugar Bears, Lucy Ibeh and Gloria Fornah, also notched ASUN honors, with Ibeh winning Player of the Week and Fornah Freshman of the Week. Ibeh had 25 points, a career-best 21 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and a block in a 71-63 win against Jarvis Christian. Fornah also had 8 points and six rebounds in the win.

-- Adam Cole

SAU's Brooks honored by GAC

Southern Arkansas University senior forward Devante Brooks was named the Great American Conference's men's basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

Brooks averaged 17 points in games against Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southwestern Oklahoma State. He had 21 points and 15 rebounds in the Muleriders' 69-49 win over Northwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday and finished with 13 points and 16 rebounds in a 70-41 win over Southwestern Oklahoma on Saturday.

It is the first GAC player of the week award for Brooks.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services