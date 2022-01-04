Ten years ago in February a guy down in Texarkana started a podcast in his mom's basement to talk to people about money. To put it modestly, the podcast has become a sensation. Joe Saul-Sehy's podcast called Stacking Benjamins has had more than 32 million downloads, won 3 Plutus Awards Best Podcast, won the Academy of Podcasters Best Business Podcast and was named Kiplinger's Best Personal Finance Podcast in 2017. And the best part? He still podcasts from his mom's basement.

This proud Texarkana resident and native is passionately committed to Partnership for Pathway, a non-profit citizen group that promotes walking trails in Texarkana to help beautify the city and give kids/families safe places to walk, exercise, and gather.

In his spare time, Saul-Sehy wrote a book that hit the shelves last week called "Stacked: Your Super-Serious Guide to Modern Money Management" with coauthor Emily Guy Birken. I got a sneak peak, and folks, it is my dream financial book. Clocking in at more than 330 pages, this book has serious content, but these authors know that content won't get readers through a 330 financial education book. Humor will. And, wow, did they have me rolling in laughter through the whole thing.

The authors' inspiration came initially from "The Hardy Boys Detective Manual" and "The Cub Scout Wolf Guide." According to Saul-Sehy, "Our goal was to make a hybrid of those books, but for adults and about money. The reason was that we wanted to lighten it up (a ton)."

Lighten up they did. I think I lost weight from laughing!

Take the introduction to the debt discussion: "One of the greatest tricks of the last century may have been convincing people that kale is edible, but a close second is the belief that debt is a normal part of life."





Or at the end of each chapter having a badge of completion and a box for your mom's signature. I particularly love the call out boxes from his own mom's wisdom and quotes from famous guests on his podcast traveling to Texarkana to record shows over the years. It's all good, it's all funny, and most importantly, it's a disarming discussion about money.

As the book contends, "Unfortunately, treating money as only slightly less fun than a colonoscopy limits the reach of our collective voices." I believe this with my whole heart. When did people decide that money had to be hard, shameful, and so full of, like, math? Why can't we read a book about money and laugh until tears roll down our cheeks when we see our own financial mistakes and those of others? Why can we laugh at nearly everything else in life but then get so heavy when it comes to money? Of course no one wants to talk about money together. It's a surefire buzz-kill.

"Stacked" follows a great arc for discussing money, first drawing the reader in with humor and then following a path that is so obviously right to move people through stages of money. It starts with goal setting and a new concept that I am digging called timelining goals. The reader is encouraged to imagine goals, value them and then figure out what it would take to fund them. Then merging those timelines gives people a realistic understanding of what it would take to hit all of them.

I love the take on budgeting and the differentiation between tracking (backward looking) and forward- looking budgets to save up for goals. The authors explain how tracking and budgeting shouldn't be done in isolation but rather hand-in-hand. I know a lot of folks who think tracking is budgeting, but it's only an awareness of past spending. We need to keep going and use that information to make realistic, forward-looking financial goals.

MEETING OF MINDS

For couples, the authors insist on communication, even as frequently as weekly! They openly acknowledge that the phrase "let's get together and talk about money" sounds about as romantic as suggesting that couples get root canals. But the most insight came in the observation that I have seen firsthand over and over and over with couples where one takes on the money and the other is either shut out or willingly oblivious. This line stuck with me for its truth: "Remember this: if you own the success for both of you, you'll only get halfway to your goal. By sharing the ownership, you'll also be much more likely to achieve the win you're hoping for."

I spend a lot of time trying to prove to people that budgeting is attractive, fun, worthy. It's not depriving or restrictive, as so many people in money give the impression it is. In one of the book's podcast interviews with Tiffany Aliche, aka "The Budgetnista," she had a great line, "Save where you can so you can splurge where you want." See? I am telling you the truth. Splurge has a place in a financial plan.

Then we get to Part II, or what they call "What You Should Expect When You're Investing." This is where the humor cannot be contained on the page nor reprinted in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Let's just say they had me laughing out loud and reading passages to my husband on the "bonds and the bees" talk and, the difference between savings serving as "your easy-to-reach booty call. You want to know it will be around when you need it" and the creation of long-term savings, aka, "a deeper sense of intimacy and connection."

And then it's on to opportunity cost, a concept that I have attempted with grand failure to explain in multiple ways using multiple examples and metaphors. Our authors point out a scenario where one has $5 available to spend: "If you buy bacon-flavored ice cream with a $5 bill, you can't use the same $5 bill to buy a bottle of water to wash the taste out of your mouth." Boom, there's opportunity cost in a nutshell, or a bacon shell.

DEEPER THAN NUMBERS

In the end our authors understand that this isn't about saving, or debt, or investing, alone. It's bigger and harder to describe. So the interview on habituation, or when it comes to money, our tendency to just build habits with our money, was extremely powerful. In the end, their podcast interview guest, Dan Ariely, has an enduring quote, "Money is not about spending money; it's about buying joy. You want to buy the most joy you can with the least amount of money, right?"

Many books tend to lose the magic when they transition from goal setting or inspiration to the grittier and more transactional pieces of money. This marathon lost no momentum but seemed to pick up its pace. Emergency funds come alive in the insurance discussion, as we see that these low interest-bearing accounts make up for slow growth when matched with the ability to carry higher deductibles and pay lower premiums. The simple explanation would make anyone want to run out and buy an emergency fund right away.

It's hard to find books I agree with on nearly every point. Saul-Sehy's less than enthusiastic take on Target Date Funds is a small departure from my love affair with them and not enough to take away from the fist pumping excitement for the rest.

In the end, I feel like our authors just "get" money when they say, "This simple advice is beyond difficult for most of us, because we are so danged human about things. We just can't help but bring feelings into nearly every decision." It's true. We do have so much money baggage and for many, the need for intergenerational healing when it comes to feelings on money. I can't imagine a more powerful antidote to shame and fear and paralysis around money than humor of this kind.

Get the book. While you wait, ask Alexa to play the Stacking Benjamin podcasts to catch funny and insightful interviews with some of the top financial, budgeting and behavioral minds in the world. Then maybe you will be as proud as I am to know that our guy down in Texarkana is podcasting from his mom's basement the kind of financial wisdom that can free people from the stranglehold of debt, buy their own time and build lives of their own designs.

Sarah Catherine Gutierrez is founder, partner and CEO of Aptus Financial in Little Rock. She is also author of the book "But First, Save 10: The One Simple Money Move That Will Change Your Life," published by Et Alia Press. Contact her at sc@aptusfinancial.com.