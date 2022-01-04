Texas DE sees Hogs as good fit

Ashton Porter highlights

arkansasonline.com/14porter/

University of Arkansas defensive line coach Jermial Ashley has one of the top junior defensive line prospects in the nation planning to visit the Hogs this month.

Defensive end Ashton Porter, 6-4, 240 pounds, of Cypress (Texas) Cy Ranch received a scholarship offer from Ashley on Dec. 20 and already has plans to visit Fayetteville on Jan. 15.

"I talk to Coach Ashley pretty much every day since he offered me," Porter said. "He's just trying to get to know me. Like how my family is and pretty much how I'm doing and what else I do besides football."

Ashley's focus on getting to know Porter and his family has created a positive vibe between the two.

"I like him," Porter said. "He always tries to talk about outside of football. That's really important to me."

Porter recorded 44 tackles, 19 for loss, 3 sacks, 8 quarterback hurries and 1 pass deflection while making first-team All-District 16-6A as a junior. He was a unanimous first-team 16-6A All-District selection as a sophomore after having 32 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Cy Ranch coach Sean McAuliffe said Porter has freakish athleticism.

"First of all, he's a really, really good kid," McAuliffe said."That's the most important thing That ties into his ability as a player because he's a hard-working kid He's been blessed by the good Lord. He's 240 pounds and he ran a 60-second quarter (400 meters) before we left for Christmas break."

He anchored the school's 800-meter relay team while also running the 200 meters and throwing the discus. Porter reports running 4.76 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Under Armour camp last March.

He has 18 other scholarship offers from schools like Texas, Baylor, Nebraska, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Michigan State. ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 31 defensive end and No. 233 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network has met with Porter the past two years and also rates him a 4-star prospect.

"He's got size, he's got [an] exceptional first step, work ethic and terrific leadership ability," Lemming said. "He has a real good framed and could add another 30 pounds."

Porter was impressed with Arkansas' wins over Texas and Texas A&M this season.

"I think they'll be a great fit for me to play in that system," Porter said.

When he arrives in Fayetteville for his visit, he will do so after already making trips to Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss Texas A&M, Georgia and Clemson.

Education is important in the Porter household. He has a 3.85 grade-point average and is looking for a school with a good mechanical engineer program.

"My parents always talk about grades first," he said.

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com