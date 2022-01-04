Whoa, pig, beauty!

Those who keep up with these things say the Arkansas Razorbacks had the second-most rushing yards in Outback Bowl history this weekend. Before the team started to take a knee to end the 24-10 win over Penn State, the Arkansas team had 367 rushing yards. It finished with 361 yards total.

Arkansas' quarterback and MVP of the game, KJ Jefferson, ran the ball 20 times for 110 of those yards. And he didn't do a whole lot of sliding or running out of bounds.

"We don't do none of that," Coach Sam Pittman told the paper. "That ain't how we're built."

Well, it's not how KJ Jefferson is built. He's 6'3" and 245 pounds.

We can't wait till next season! It's only eight months away.