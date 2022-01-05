10.6 million jobs posted in November

More than 4.5 million people voluntarily left their jobs in November, the Labor Department said Tuesday. That was up from 4.2 million in October and was the most in the two decades that the government has been keeping track.

The Labor Department also reported that employers posted 10.6 million job openings in November, down from 11.1 million in October but still high by historical standards.

Employers hired 6.7 million people in November, up from 6.5 million in October, according to the monthly Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

For some workers, particularly at the lower end of the pay scale, the competition for labor has created a rare opportunity to demand better pay and working conditions.

Employers in many industries have been complaining about labor shortages for nearly a year. The dearth of workers has caused a scramble by many to raise wages or offer generous signing bonuses. Staffing problems have coursed through the worlds of tourism and hospitality, with hotels, restaurants and bars reporting trouble finding workers, as have employers in trucking, construction, transportation and other industries.

Many workers also have sought different types of employment as safety concerns and child- and family-care issues remain a lingering aspect of the pandemic.

After the economy collapsed in the first weeks of the pandemic, consumer spending quickly rebounded and eventually reached record levels, fueled by hundreds of billions of dollars in federal aid. Businesses, whipsawed by the sudden reversals, struggled to keep up with demand, leading to supply chain snarls, labor shortages and rising prices.

The stubborn nature of the pandemic itself contributed to the problems, upending spending patterns and keeping workers on the sidelines.

There are signs that the worst of the problems were beginning to ease late last year. But that was before the explosion in coronavirus cases linked to the omicron variant, which has forced airlines to cancel flights, businesses to delay return-to-office plans and school districts to return temporarily to remote learning. Forecasters say the latest covid-19 wave is all but certain to prolong the economic uncertainty, though it is too soon to say how it will affect inflation, spending or the job market.

Americans are pessimistic about the economy. Only 21% of adults said their finances were better off than a year ago, according to a survey released Tuesday -- down from 26% when the question was asked a year earlier, even though, by most measures, the economy had improved substantially during that period. The survey of 5,365 adults was conducted last month for The New York Times by Momentive, the online research firm formerly known as SurveyMonkey.

Overall consumer confidence is at the lowest level in the nearly five years Momentive has been conducting its survey. Republicans have been particularly pessimistic about the economy since President Joe Biden took office a year ago, but in recent months, Democrats too have become more dour. Other surveys have found similar results.

Inflation appears to be a big reason for people's dark outlook. Nearly 9 in 10 Americans say they are at least "somewhat concerned" about inflation, and 6 in 10 are "very concerned," the survey found. Worries about inflation cross generational, racial and even partisan lines: 95% of Republicans, 88% of independents and 82% of Democrats say they are concerned.

"Pretty much the only group of people who say they're better off now than they were a year ago are people who've gotten a pay raise that matches or beats inflation," said Laura Wronski, a research scientist at Momentive.

Only 17% of workers say they have received raises that kept up with inflation over the past year. Most of the rest say either that they have received raises that lagged behind price increases or that they have received no raise at all; 8% of respondents said they had taken a pay cut.

Government data likewise shows that, in the aggregate, prices have risen faster than pay in recent months. The Consumer Price Index rose 6.8% in November, a nearly four-decade high; average hourly earnings rose 4.8% in November; and other measures likewise show pay gains lagging behind price increases.

Yet some workers are seeing much faster wage growth. Hourly earnings for leisure and hospitality workers were up 12.3% in November, much faster than inflation. Workers in other low-wage service sectors are also seeing strong gains.

Many of those workers are getting raises by being willing to hunt for better opportunities. Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta shows that job-switchers are getting significantly faster pay increases than people who stay in their jobs.

The rate of quitting has been especially high in hospitality and other low-wage sectors, where strong demand has given workers the leverage to seek out better pay.

"The quits rate is a sign that at the end of 2021, workers were in an advantageous position in the labor market and were flexing their power by going out and finding new jobs," said Nick Bunker, director of economic research at the Indeed Hiring Lab.

Bunker said that quits were high in the low-wage hotel and restaurant industries. "Lots of quits means stronger worker bargaining power which will likely feed into strong wage gains," he said. "Wage growth was very strong in 2021, and ... we might see more of the same in 2022."

Still, the Labor Department collected the numbers before covid-19's omicron variant had spread widely in the United States. "While each successive wave of the pandemic caused less economic damage, there is still a risk to the labor market from the current surge of cases," Bunker said.

Information for this article was contributed by Ben Casselman of The New York Times, Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press and Eli Rosenberg of The Washington Post.