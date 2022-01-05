6A Prep Basketball Roundup

GIRLS

Fayetteville 40, Bentonville West 37

Fayetteville held West without a field goal for more than 12 1/2 minutes, then withstood its own shooting dry spell as the Lady Bulldogs hung on in Wolverine Arena.

Fayetteville (6-8, 1-0) fell behind 8-0 after Laynee Tapp's 3-pointer with 4:54 left in the first quarter but scored the next 20 points to take a lead it never relinquished. West (10-4, 0-1), meanwhile, didn't hit another field goal until Marybeth Dyson's 3-pointer with 15 seconds before halftime.

The Lady Purple'Dogs, however, didn't hit another bucket after Laney Fuhrman scored inside and made it a 34-17 game with 2:20 in the third quarter. West then went on a 17-1 run and cut it to 36-35 on Ivy Johnson's two free throws with 1:13 remaining.

Wynter Beck then hit four free throws in the final minute to secure Fayetteville's win. West had a last-second chance to tie, but Dyson's 3-point attempt was partially blocked before time expired.

Beck finished with 15 points and was the only Fayetteville player in double figures. Dyson had 15 points to lead West, while Johnson added 10.

Rogers Heritage 67, Springdale 32

Carlee Casteel scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Lady War Eagles to a win in the 6A-West Conference opener Tuesday night.

Casteel scored 13 points in the first quarter and Heritage (10-4, 1-0) raced to a 32-18 halftime lead, then put the game away by outscoring Springdale 21-9 in the third quarter.

Tiuana Corshia scored 12 for Heritage and Easton Kimball added 10. Emily Duvall led Springdale (3-12, 0-1) with 9 points, all on three-pointers.

Rogers 41, FS Southside 31

The Lady Mounties rode the hot shooting of Ava Maner to a 10-point road win at Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday.

Maner scored a game-high 26 points and was 12-of-15 at the free-throw line to help Rogers (7-7, 1-0) claim the 6A-West Conference win.

Tinsley Freeman led Southside (6-8, 0-1) with 8 points.

FS Northside 58, Bryant 29

Haitianna Releford had 21 points, and Northside remained unbeaten to start off 6A-Central Conference victory with a win at home over Bryant.

The Lady Bears (14-0, 1-0) had 27-15 at halftime and 41-25 after three quarters before outscoring the Lady Hornets 17-4 over the final 8 minutes of play and pulling away.

Erianna Gooden added 12 points for Northside, which is scheduled to host Little Rock Central in 6A-Central play Friday night.

BOYS

Bryant 75, FS Northside 52

The Hornets scored consecutive 20-point quarters to win their 6A-Central opener on Tuesday.

Bryant (8-4, 1-0) scored 20 points in the second quarter to take a 35-30 lead at the half led by Khasen Robinson, who scored 13 of his 22 points in the first half.

Bryant added 23 points in the third quarter to bump its lead to 58-42.

Darren Wallace added 18 points, and Gabe George 14 for the Hornets.

Northside (7-9, 0-1) was led by Dae'Marion Savoy's 33 points, including 20 in the first half that kept the Grizzlies close.

Springdale Har-Ber 56, Bentonville 44

Guard Cameron Mains poured in 28 points to lead Har-Ber past Bentonville in a 6A-West Conference opener.

Har-Ber began to pull away in the third quarter after leading 25-24 at halftime. Mains and center Nate Kingsbury hit consecutive 3-pointers before Mains ended the third quarter with another 3-pointer to put the Wildcats (11-2, 1-0) ahead 40-32. Bentonville (9-4, 0-1) got to within 40-36, but Mains connected with his fifth 3-pointer to give Har-Ber a 48-38 lead with six minutes to play.

Mack Wright added 10 points for Har-Ber while Jaylen Lee scored 12 to lead Bentonville.