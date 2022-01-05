Airlines hope hard for crunch to ease

Airlines continued to struggle with staffing and weather issues Tuesday, with more than 1,400 additional flights canceled, but they are hoping that schedule reductions and a post-holiday slowdown in passenger traffic will enable them to return to normal operations.

Among major U.S. carriers, Southwest Airlines continued to be the hardest hit. The carrier said it canceled roughly 300 of the more than 3,600 flights it scheduled Tuesday across 121 airports. The Dallas-based carrier was trying to recover from storms in the Midwest over the weekend that affected its operations in Chicago, only to be slammed by a snowstorm at its Baltimore hub on Monday.

Indeed, the carrier said Tuesday that many of the day's cancellations were at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, where it operates one of its largest hubs.

After several difficult days, regional carrier SkyWest also continues to make improvements, with 194, or 9%, of its flights canceled Tuesday, compared with just over 40, roughly 17% of Monday's scheduled departures. The Utah-based carrier, which has partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines, did not respond to requests for comment.

The holiday season has been rough for airlines and their customers in the United States and around the globe as carriers struggle with the omicron variant's effects on staffing and with storms in hubs that forced the cancellations of several hundred, then several thousand flights. More than 3,000 flights to, from and within the United States were canceled Monday, the worst day by far in a nearly two-week span of flight disruptions.

Since significant numbers of cancellations began Dec. 24, more than 18,000 U.S. flights have been canceled. Many passengers have taken to social media to complain about hours-long waits to reach customer service agents by phone, saying that efforts to rebook flights online or use airline apps have proved frustrating.

According to FlightAware, roughly 23% of scheduled departures were canceled at Baltimore Washington International, compared with 42% on Monday. At National Airport, by far the hardest hit of the region's three airports, 23% of departing flights were canceled Tuesday, compared with 87% on Monday. At Washington Dulles International, 5% of departures were canceled -- a fraction of the 25% on Monday.

Air traffic into and out of O'Hare International and Midway in Chicago also significantly improved Tuesday after the airports were the hub of air travel disruptions over the weekend.