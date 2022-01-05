Arkansas’ single-day increase of 7,488 covid cases sets another record

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by almost 7,500, setting a new record for a single-day increase for the second consecutive day.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 jumped by 44, to 819, its highest level in more than three months. It was the sixth consecutive day of double-digit increases in coronavirus hospitalizations.

The state's death toll from the pandemic, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by eight, to 9,256.

The 7,488 cases added Wednesday came just a day after the state's count rose by 6,562. The three biggest daily increases in new cases have all happened within the past week; before Thursday's addition of 4,978 cases, the biggest daily increase since the start of the pandemic was a spike of 4,304 cases on Jan. 1, 2021.

At a record level since Sunday, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Wednesday to 4,439.

With new cases continuing to outpace recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active reached an all-time high for the second day in a row. Active cases numbered 38,154, an increase of 5,874.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose by 10, to 128, its highest level since Oct. 19.

The number who were in intensive care rose by eight, to 257, its highest level since Oct. 11.

