Arkansas highway department launches new social media sites

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:05 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has launched pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Before joining Facebook and Instagram, the department only had a social media presence on Twitter.

The official Facebook page is linked here: @myARDOT (https://fb.me/myARDOT).

The official Instagram page is linked here: @myARDOT (https://www.instagram.com/myardot/).

People who use the department's iDriveArkansas website and app to keep up with traveler information and road conditions will continue to receive live updates via the @iDriveArkansas Twitter account.

The iDriveArkansas live update service is not available on Instagram and Facebook, but urgent alerts and information will be shared to the @myARDOT Facebook and Instagram pages.

Print Headline: State Department of Transportation rounds out pages

