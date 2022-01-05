Arkansas National Guard pitches in to assist UAMS with covid testing





With rising covid-19 cases again putting strain on hospital staff, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has once more called on the Arkansas National Guard to step in.

Hutchinson has tapped 12 guardsmen to assist with testing at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where covid-positive patients are again filling hospital beds and staff is once again short-handed.

The highly contagious covid-19 omicron variant has stretched medical staff and state resources. Hutchinson reported Tuesday that the state had set records with 6,562 new cases and 5,118 active cases of the coronavirus.

The state's positivity rate also jumped to 25.5%, a record high, eclipsing the record positivity rate of 23.8% which was set Monday.

Hutchinson said during his appearance at UAMS that the state was well stocked on polymerase chain reaction tests for covid, but said the federal government needs to do more to supply more at-home tests.

"We physically don't have the staff to do this as we're also concentrating on our large number of patients coming into the hospital," said Dr. Stephen Mette, chief executive officer for UAMS Medical Center.

While PCR tests are the most accurate way to screen for covid, antigen tests, which can be bought at a pharmacy and administered at home, are often more convenient as they provide a much quicker result.

Most at-home test kits are approved under a Federal Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization and many other test kit manufacturers are still awaiting approval from the agency, which is causing a shortage as demand rises.

"It's not a matter of we don't have enough testing supplies when it comes to PCR. We have the system in place. It works very well. You can come and get your PCR test," Hutchinson said. "But as this goes on, people need an at-home capability."

President Joe Biden promised in December to make 500 million covid tests free to Americans, with Hutchinson noting "the federal supply is weak." Hutchinson said the state has a contract for 1.5 million at-home tests but still isn't sure when those tests will arrive.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/15uams/]





"We need to get those at-home tests readily available so we can prevent some of these long lines," Hutchinson said.

Hundreds of people waited in their cars Tuesday at Jack Stephens Drive on the UAMS campus to be tested for covid-19. National Guard members assisted with both testing patients and logistics.

Arkansas National Guard spokesperson, Lt. Col. William Phillips described the 12 soldiers on hand as a "force multiplier" for hospital staff. Guard members will head to Pine Bluff today to assist with testing, Phillips said.

"We are basically taking care of the administrative side of things, that way freeing up the health care workers and professionals to do their jobs," Phillips said. "They don't have to worry about check-ins and pre-screenings. Let's take care of the easy stuff so they can take care of the hard stuff."

UAMS is administering around 750 to 1,000 tests a day, Mette said. Approximately 800 people registered for a covid test at UAMS on Tuesday, according to UAMS spokesperson Leslie Taylor.

"Normally, before omicron became an issue for us, we were able to staff our lines with our own staffing," Mette said. "But with the uptick with omicron and the demand for testing and the relative lack of home testing in the community, there has been an overwhelming need for community members to come here and get tested."

Barbara McDonald, a nurse practitioner coordinating the test site, said "this is reminding me of what it was like when we first started with the lines and stuff."

The omicron variant has public health officials worried in large part because of both how much more contagious it is than other covid variants and the number of breakthroughs with people who are vaccinated.





At UAMS, about 40% of hospitalized patients are fully vaccinated and 60% of UAMS employees who have tested positive are fully vaccinated.

The vaccines do offer some protection against the omicron variant, particularly after infection, which leads to milder symptoms for the vaccinated, Mette said.

The number of UAMS staff having to quarantine because of a positive covid test or symptoms is "increasing by a hundred or two every day," Mette said.

Mette said the current covid surge could surpass previous waves where nearly every intensive care unit bed in Arkansas was full.

"I think the demand for the number of patients to be admitted will be greater than what we saw with Delta this summer," Mette said. "But the patients aren't quite as sick."









