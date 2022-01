Brinkley, 1912: The thriving timber and farming community saw its new brick train station open at a cost of $25,000. After the bankruptcy of the Rock Island Railroad in 1980, the depot closed, later to be acquired by the Union Pacific. A letter-writing campaign led by former Brinkley teacher Louise Mitchell saved the depot from being razed. Today it houses the Central Delta Depot Museum, well worth a visit.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203