Baptist Prep puts it all together in blowout

Baptist Prep girls basketball Coach Chris Smith will undoubtedly find mistakes to point out to the Lady Eagles after he examines the video of Tuesday night's 63-30 win over Perryville.

It was difficult to find many faults in the immediate aftermath.

"That doesn't happen every night," Smith said, "but we played well tonight."

Smith got no arguments from Perryville Coach Troy Denn.

"They beat the socks off us tonight," Denn said.

Baptist Prep (11-3, 3-1 3A-5) jumped all over Perryville before the Lady Mustangs had a chance to tighten their shoelaces on Baptist Prep's Steve Miller Court in Little Rock.

The Lady Eagles led 15-2 after one quarter, 30-12 at halftime and then triggered a running clock in the fourth quarter with a near-perfect third quarter.

Baptist Prep led 56-25 with eight minutes to play.

"I was proud of how they came out and put the finishing touches on it," Smith said.

The 26-point third quarter was a revelation for Smith, who saw his team score a combined 19 second-half points in their final two games of 2021 -- 6 in a 47-41 win over Wonderview on Dec. 27 and 13 in a 65-40 loss to Little Rock Christian the next night.

"We've come out looking good in the first half, and we look like a different team in the second half," Smith said. "We didn't struggle in the second half tonight."

Hope Burnett's 18 points led Baptist Prep, but the other 45 points were split among seven other Lady Eagles.

Junior Syd Knight scored 11, including 3 three-pointers in the third quarter, and seniors Mattie Sandage and Jose Stewart each added nine.

"That helps, when we do that," Smith said. "We've really preached to the kids, you've got to have balance. Now, you don't mind as a coach when one player scores a lot of points. But you've got to have others that can score."

Denn said the Mustangs (9-6, 2-2) had trouble scoring because of Baptist Prep's defense.

Perryville's two top scorers -- Alyssa Rudolph and Reagan Henderson -- were held to a combined 12 points.

"We just never got it going," said Denn, whose team had not played since going 3-0 and winning the Fountain Lake Classic before Christmas break. "I feel like anybody can beat anybody in our league. But if we don't play well, that can happen to us."

Denn said he thought it was a combination of poor shooting by the Lady Mustangs and good defense by the Lady Eagles.

"That puts you in a bad spot," Denn said. "Part of it is they were shooting Horse shots, and we always had a hand in our face. They just did a good job."

Smith said he hopes his team will recognize the most significant part of Tuesday night's performance.

"Hopefully my kids will understand that if we play four quarters like that, we're pretty good," Smith said.

Burnett and Knight combined to make five of the team's eight three-pointers.

"Syd can do that," Smith said. "Hope and her at times can do that."

Baptist Prep hit 7 of 12 shots from the field in the first quarter and 9 of 12 in the third quarter.

The third quarter was especially satisfying.

"We came out there and put up a knockout punch," he said. "That's the most complete game we've had all year."

BOYS

BAPTIST PREP 44, PERRYVILLE 39

Dane Spoon scored 13 of his game-high 18 points in the second half as Baptist Prep (5-8, 3-1 3A-5) overcame a 23-15 halftime deficit to defeat the Mustangs (8-8, 2-2).

Spoon, a junior, and 6-1 senior Davis Rusher combined for 21 of Baptist Prep's 29 second-half points.

Rusher scored all eight of his points in the second half.

Jonathan Singleton finished with nine points, and helped keep the Eagles afloat in the first half with two three-point baskets.

Tate Jones led Perryville with 13 points, and Tyler Givens scored 10.

Perryville led by five points after one quarter and by eight at halftime.

The game was tied 30-30 after three quarters.