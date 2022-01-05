Cancer center schedules cutting day

A community ribbon cutting will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Jefferson Regional Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center. The center is located at 1609 W. 40th Ave., Suite 205, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The center staff includes Drs. Abid Mohiuddin, Asif Masood, Shahid Hameed, Abhijit Godbole, and Brian Campbell. Details: (870) 541-3230.

Chamber dinner sponsorships open

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Pine Bluff Country Club and sponsorships are available. Former White Hall Bulldog football Coach Bobby Bolding will be the special guest speaker. Tickets are $60 each, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Current sponsors include Platinum Level: Jefferson Regional, Relyance Bank, Simmons Bank and Southeast Arkansas College; Silver Level: Express Employment Professionals; and Bronze Level: Marc and Nancy Oudin.

For details or to become a sponsor contact Jennifer Kline, interim Chamber director, at (870) 535-0110 or email jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Foundation ready for applications

Arkansas Community Foundation will accept applications for its Giving Tree Grants from Monday through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 15, according to a news release. All applications must be submitted through the online portal at arcf.org/givingtree.

The following affiliates are participating in this grant cycle: Southeast Arkansas, Cleburne County, Conway County, Faulkner County, Fayetteville Area, Greene County, Johnson County, Lee County, North Delta, Phillips County, Pope County, St. Francis County, Twin Lakes Area, and White County.

The application process has been revised and simplified, according to the release. The foundation is offering grant applicants the option to choose two types of Giving Tree grant funding: Capacity Building Support or Program/Project Support.

Capacity building grants help the applicant improve the effectiveness of their organization's operations or how they administer programs. Program or project grants help the applicant carry out a specific project or program for the clients they serve.

Aspire Framework grants are new this year, according to a news release. In addition to Giving Tree grants, the foundation will use Aspire data to focus grantmaking to address specific needs for Arkansas communities. Two current initiatives are food security and early literacy. Details: Arkansas Community Foundation, (501) 372-1116.