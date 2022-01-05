Cold front brings chance of snow Wednesday night into Thursday, forecasters say

A cold front is expected to move across the state Wednesday, bringing chances for snow across portions of Arkansas Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Significant amounts of accumulation are not expected, but parts of central, northern and eastern Arkansas may see between a dusting and up to a few tenths of snow Thursday morning, as it shifts south throughout the day, according to a Wednesday morning briefing from the weather service. Portions of the north and northeast may see between a half inch and an inch of snow, forecasters say.

Some parts of east Central Arkansas could see some light freezing rain with minimal impacts, the briefing states.

The majority will be rain with some sleet pellets possible, according to the briefing.

The city of Little Rock will have five warming centers open now until Friday, Jan. 7, according to the city’s Twitter.

Those locations include:

• Dunbar Community Center, 1001 West 16th St.

• Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road

• East Little Rock Community Center, 2500 East 6th St.

• Stephens Community Center, 3720 West 18th St.

• West Central Community Center, 8616 Colonel Glenn Road

All locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the city, only service animals are allowed in community centers.

The city’s cold weather emergency policy specifically allows for opening up the Animal Village to care for animals when that policy is activated, but it is not activated at the present moment, said city spokesperson Spencer Watson.