Fayetteville schools to require masks as students return

FAYETTEVILLE -- Masks will be required at all of the School District's campuses when classes resume Thursday.

According to a letter Superintendent John L Colbert sent on Wednesday, the district met the threshold of covid-19 cases to trigger mask-wearing districtwide. The letter says, "the mask mandate for all schools is automatically back in effect for the start of the spring semester."

The district began the school year with a full mask mandate for students and staff. In October, the School Board changed the district's policy to encourage, but not require, masks for all students and staff effective Dec. 23. Visitors to all district buildings were still required to wear masks.

Board members at the time set a policy that masks would stay optional as long as covid-19 cases stayed below 30 per 10,000 residents within the School District, as determined by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement. If cases exceeded the threshold for a consecutive 14-day period, the mask mandate would automatically be reinstated.

The letter sent Wednesday says that the district's number of active cases of per 10,000 residents was 71 as of Monday, meaning "the school district has exceeded 30 or more active cases for a consecutive 14-day period."