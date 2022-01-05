Foucha the latest Razorback to enter transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is losing an experienced defensive back to the NCAA transfer portal.

Joe Foucha, a senior captain from New Orleans, announced Wednesday he is seeking a new opportunity after four seasons with the Razorbacks. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for the ability to play the sport I love at such a high level,” Foucha wrote. “I would also like to thank Coach (Ron) Cooper and Coach (Chad) Morris for bringing me to the University of Arkansas.

“To Coach (Sam) Pittman and his staff, thank you for the continued support and development, to every teammate that took me in as a brother and a friend, I am beyond thankful for you, and I will always cherish the memories we’ve made.”

In his time at Arkansas, Foucha recorded 232 tackles, including a career-high 87 during his sophomore season in 2019. After playing in nine games as a freshman, Foucha saw the field in every game the next three years.

He finished the 2021 season with 74 stops, which ranked fourth on the team behind linebackers Bumper Pool, Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry.

Foucha intercepted four passes the past three seasons, including during Arkansas’ Outback Bowl victory over Penn State last week.

The safety was instrumental in the Razorbacks snapping their 20-game SEC losing streak in 2020, picking off two passes in a 21-14 win at Mississippi State. He was named SEC co-defensive player of the week for his play in that game, sharing the honor with Pool.

Foucha broke up 12 passes and made 11.5 tackles for loss, including 7.5 in 2021.

"You took me under your wing and helped more than you will ever know," Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon tweeted to Foucha.

A former 3-star recruit by 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN, Foucha initially signed with the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee and other programs.

