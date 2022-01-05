Hillcrest Towers bus stop in Fayetteville temporarily moving

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ozark Regional Transit will be unable to access the normal bus stop at Hillcrest Towers due to construction on West Avenue, so a temporary stop is now being used.

The intersections at West and Spring streets, West and Meadow streets and West and Center streets will be impassable as contractors prepare to redevelop North West Street.

As a result, the shelters at Hillcrest Towers will not be able to be used as a stop through March. The bus stop will be moved to School Avenue on the east side of the towers.

Route 20 deviates north on Archibald Yell Boulevard and College Avenue, west on Dickson Street, then south on School Avenue.

A temporary bus stop also has been placed at School Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Route 10 should be minimally impacted.

The work that will be done by the city is part of an arts corridor project, known as the Ramble. The city has been rebuilding West Avenue from Center to South streets and turning the Fay Jones Woods downtown into a nature attraction as part of the overall Ramble project.

A redesign of the Dickson Street and West Avenue intersection is in the works to make the area more pedestrian-friendly. A parking deck was also recently approved.

A five-story parking deck northwest of Dickson Street and West Avenue will replace 290 spaces lost once the Walton Arts Center parking lot becomes a Ramble civic gathering space.