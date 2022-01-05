



Happy birthday (Jan. 5): Mention what you want often; you'll be around people who can help you get it and will be overjoyed to do so. One successful person in particular will be more than pleased to help you with your goals. Love takes many shades this year, sometimes burning like a hot flame and other times simmering, gentle, reliable or comforting.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There's fun with a new venture even though it's not paying you back yet. You're still learning but learn with your time instead of your money. Don't invest more dollars until it starts making cents.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): While it's impossible to make anyone feel a certain way, you can certainly be the wind that blows the sails toward that emotional destination.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There will be a change in the group dynamic. It's not a change for better or worse but it's a change everyone will have to get used to. It won't go back to the way it was.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll get the chance to talk about yourself. Be sure to give a positive takeaway to the ending of your personal anecdotes, which is easier to do when you've thought it through and assigned one.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You hate to complain, but the noisy cat gets fed. Voicing your concerns to the right people will make things happen. The right people include anyone with the power to help.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It takes courage to change it up. Not every move will do what you want it to, but at least you're trying things. You're not afraid to be vulnerable, which is a very attractive quality.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Meeting interesting people will energize all of your relationships. Don't be afraid to show your true self. One person who's crazy about the real you is better than 100 admirers who don't really know you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Everyone has baggage. When you refuse to see it as baggage, it ceases to be that. Your expectations will be met but you would love if someone would exceed them the way you try to do for others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): One way you become aware of what's really worth your energy is by doing things that aren't. When something feels like a waste of time, you'll take the lesson and choose differently the next time around.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There are parts of yesterday that are way too heavy to keep carrying around. Leave the past where it belongs. Today is an opportunity to be a new version of yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): As a rule, you try to be kinder than is necessary and you never regret it. This is a lot easier because of the way you see people. You're always looking for and finding the good in others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Accept your feelings and allow yourself to process them. Better to vent in a safe place than to let the tension build up and risk blowing up with the wrong person or at an inopportune moment.

SPLIT MOON

The day begins with the moon in altruistic Aquarius, a bright moment for using technological tools to connect and help one another. Make someone’s life better and the soul touched and spirit lifted will ultimately be your own. A soulful Pisces moon closes out the day with emotions more acutely felt.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m a Leo, and my boyfriend’s moon is in Aquarius. Because these are opposite signs I’m worried that things could get ugly. Is there any hope for us?”

A: The synastry between two charts and their subsequent compatibility goes far beyond the interactions between just two planets, so don’t give up yet. The sun represents your personality and purpose, the way you manifest your will. The moon represents the emotional landscape, the way you manifest your spirit. Your purpose and personality and his emotional needs are of an opposite nature yet balance each other, creating a tremendous amount of attraction in the relationship. He may feel this overwhelmingly. As a rule, the sun sign will dominate in an opposition and, in your case, Leo will have it no other way. This aspect could result in some tension and competitiveness and can be an unstable combination at times. However, much can be attained together. Although this is not as harmonious as others, it can be a good marriage combination if other aspects within your charts support the relationship, notably Venus and Mars. Bottom line, you should be having a lot of fun with an attraction like this.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Capricorn Bradley Cooper has the resume of an intellectual, an adventurer and a philanthropist. Before becoming a Hollywood A-lister, the Georgetown University graduate traveled the globe and taught classes to inner-city students. His moon in harmonious Libra will shine through new work in the upcoming film “Maestro” about the complex relationship of composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre.



