I-95 travelers hungry, cold, riled after hours in snowbound vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. -- There was no food, water or sleep for Susan Phalen as she spent a frigid night in her car stopped on Interstate 95 in Virginia. Meera Rao and her husband were only 100 feet past an exit but were unable to move for 16 hours.

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia was on his way to Washington when a seemingly simple commute stretched into a 21-hour ordeal that became "a kind of survival project."





They were among hundreds of people stranded on the East Coast's main north-south highway in freezing weather after a winter storm snarled traffic and left some drivers stuck for as long as a full day.

The problems began Monday morning when a truck jackknifed on I-95, triggering a chain reaction as other vehicles went out of control, state police said. Eventually, lanes in both directions were blocked along a 40-mile stretch of the highway between Richmond and the nation's capital at a time when snow was falling at a rate of about 2 inches an hour.

Hundreds of motorists spent the night in their vehicles, worrying about a lack of food, fuel and water as temperatures fell into the teens. One family reported that they went more than 18 hours without eating.

There were no reports of serious injuries or deaths, but there was plenty of anger among drivers.

"No one came. It was just shocking," said Rao, who was traveling home to Burtonsville, Md., after visiting her daughter in North Carolina when she got stuck Monday evening. "Being in the most advanced country in the world, no one knew how to even clear one lane for all of us to get out of that mess?"

By early Tuesday evening, only about 20 cars remained on the affected section of road, and no one was left stranded, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

Emily Wade said all of the remaining vehicles had been abandoned.

Finally, the interstate reopened Tuesday night.

As stranded motorists waited in their cars, many posted desperate messages on social media. Between midnight and 3 a.m. Tuesday, traffic came to a standstill, state officials said.





Gov. Ralph Northam said his team responded through the night by sending emergency messages to connect drivers with help and working with local officials to set up warming shelters as needed. Officials told reporters that crews were helping distribute food, water and fuel.

Rao said they stopped their car engine at least 30 times to conserve gas and ran the heat just enough to get warm. They had some potato chips, nuts and apples, but Rao did not want to drink any bottled water because she had a sprained ankle and did not think she could reach a makeshift restroom.

Finally, around midmorning Tuesday, a tow truck driver appeared and cleared away snow, allowing the Raos and other motorists to back up and take the exit.

"He was a messenger from God," Rao said. "I literally was in tears."

People who were stranded and their families lashed out at Northam on Twitter, asking why the Virginia National Guard was not deployed.

Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert was among those calling on officials to deploy the Guard to help rescue people, calling the situation "untenable."

"Travelers are trapped -- some for nearly 24 hours," Gilbert said in a statement. "But now isn't the time to place blame for what went wrong. It's time to get help to those in need."

Northam said in an interview that he opted not to request National Guard help because the issue facing state crews was not a lack of manpower but the difficulty of getting workers and equipment through the snow and ice to where they needed to be. He said that effort was complicated by the disabled vehicles, low temperatures and ice.

And Northam was optimistic Tuesday: "It's warming up a bit. The sun is out," he said. "I anticipate that we'll get to these folks today, and hopefully by tonight we'll have Interstate 95 open again."

The affected section of the interstate was not pretreated because heavy rain preceded the snow, which "was entirely too much for us to keep up with," said Marcie Parker, a state Department of Transportation engineer.

The storm also left passengers on an Amtrak train stranded in Virginia. Amtrak's Crescent left New Orleans on Sunday on its way to New York and got stuck near Lynchburg on Monday morning when downed trees blocked the tracks.

Passenger Sean Thornton told AP that Amtrak provided food, but toilets were overflowing, and passengers were furious. Amtrak planned for the train to complete its trip once the tracks were cleared.

Up to 11 inches of snow fell in the area during Monday's blizzard, according to the National Weather Service, and state police had warned people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary, especially as nighttime temperatures set in.

Compounding the challenges, traffic cameras went offline as much of central Virginia lost power in the storm, the Transportation Department said.

Kaine left his home in Richmond for his usual two-hour commute to the U.S. Capitol after Monday's snowstorm, expecting to preside over the Senate on Tuesday morning. Instead, he spent the night alone in his car on I-95.

He told Washington radio station WTOP that he worried about all the families with children or elderly passengers who were running out of fuel and food. But Kaine also described a camaraderie as strangers connected along the highway, including a Connecticut family who walked up and down lines of stopped cars, sharing a bag of oranges they had planned to take home from a Florida vacation.

"I've never seen anything like it," Kaine said. "I will never forget this."

By 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sophia Colson, 34, said she and her family had been stuck on northbound I-95 for 19 hours. The group included her 63-year-old aunt, who has one lung and needs oxygen, her diabetic brother and 13-year-old son. They missed a family funeral in New York because of the traffic snarl.

Colson, a nail technician from Farmville, Va., said traffic started to slow about 2:30 p.m. Monday and by nightfall they realized the situation was grim. As of Tuesday morning, she said, they had moved one mile. They had eaten cheese crackers and gingersnaps. She said they drank Diet Dr Pepper but had no water. Their gas tank was close to empty, she said.

"We were able to keep starting the car up sometimes to keep warm, but then we cut it off," Colson said. "We were pretty cold when we woke up. We're just starving at this point."

Overnight Monday, she said, she heard people just "yelling and screaming in frustration at the situation" outside their vehicles. Some had abandoned their vehicles and tried to walk along the highway. She said she'd seen elderly people fall along the road in snow and ice.

She said her family didn't get out of the car -- other than to go to the restroom in the snow -- because it seemed too dangerous.

"There's nowhere to go," she said. "We're trying to stay positive, but it feels like we've been abandoned. VDOT [Virginia Department of Transportation] just left us stranded last night and didn't try to do anything to get us out of this situation. They didn't put in the effort."

Phalen's planned one-hour drive from her parents' house turned into a 16-hour nightmare. She said at some point during the gridlock, she thought she might have to start knocking on windows asking other drivers for water. But she too witnessed acts of kindness among the stranded drivers, saying "everybody was helping everybody."

Kelly Hannon, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Department, apologized to motorists and said the department would take an "exhaustive look" at the episode.

But while expressing sympathy for the stranded motorists, Northam said people should have heeded alerts.

"We gave warnings, and people need to pay attention to these warnings, and the less people that are on the highways when these storms hit, the better," he said Tuesday. "I feel for these people that are stranded but just want to let them know we're doing everything we can to get to them in a very challenging situation."

Information for this article was contributed by Sarah Rankin, Michael Kunzelman, Denise Lavoie, Matthew Barakat, Bryan Gallion and Julie Walker of The Associated Press; and by Dana Hedgpeth, Hannah Natanson, Laura Vozzella, Meagan Flynn, Katherine Shaver and Michael Laris of The Washington Post.