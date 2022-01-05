• Alfredo Trujillo, who was born 15 minutes before his fraternal twin sister, Aylin, late on New Year's Eve at a hospital in Salinas, Calif., will celebrate his birthday on different days and months than his sibling because she entered the world on Jan. 1, just after midnight.

• Billie J. Farrell, a U.S. Navy commander and Kentucky native, will assume command of the USS Constitution, also known as Old Ironsides, on Jan. 21, becoming the first woman to command the oldest-commissioned warship in its 224-year history, the Navy said.

• Khalid Kamau, the new mayor of South Fulton, Ga., said he will fulfill a campaign promise by moving into a one-bedroom unit of a deteriorating condominium complex where he'll live for up to a year before deciding whether the city should demolish it.

• Will Rothrock, a Palm Beach, Fla., police captain, said investigators are determining whether any laws were broken after someone placed flyers on cars with New York license plates, warning the owners that they should leave former President Donald Trump's new home town if they are "one of those 'woke' people."

• Justin Hill, a Missouri Republican state lawmaker who skipped his inauguration a year ago to attend the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., opposing President Joe Biden's election, is resigning his House seat to work as a consultant in Florida.

• Jason Lary, 59, the mayor of Stonecrest, Ga., charged with stealing $650,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds as part of a kickback scheme, announced he's resigning from office ahead of his appearance before a U.S. judge for a change-of-plea hearing.

• Ken Welch, newly elected as the first Black mayor of St. Petersburg, Fla., said that instead of being sworn into office on the steps of City Hall, he will take office in a virtual ceremony Thursday after testing positive for covid-19.

• Melissa Green, 34, and her husband, Bobby Jo Green, 40, both of Elfrida, Ariz., face child neglect charges, accused of leaving their 11-year-old son home alone for two weeks after Thanksgiving with frozen meals to eat, deputies said.

• Laura Russo, 54, a high school science teacher in New Hyde Park, N.Y., who isn't authorized to give vaccinations, was charged with giving a 17-year-old a covid-19 inoculation without parental consent at her home on New Year's Eve after the boy told his mother, who called police.