Judge blocks Navy's shot edict

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge in Texas has granted a preliminary injunction stopping the Navy from acting against 35 sailors for refusing on religious grounds to comply with an order to get vaccinated against covid-19.

The injunction is a new challenge to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's decision to make vaccinations mandatory for all members of the military. The requirement allows for exemptions on religious and other grounds, but none of the thousands of requests for religious waivers so far have been granted.

There was no indication that the order would affect service members beyond the 35 sailors who sued Austin and the Navy.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/15navy/]





Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said officials are reviewing the injunction and are in discussions with the Department of Justice "as to what options might be available to us going forward."

Well more than 90% of the military has been fully vaccinated, including at least 98.5% of active-duty and reserve members of the Navy. Austin asserts that vaccines are a valid and necessary medical requirement to protect service members and their families and ensure the combat readiness of the force.

In his decision Monday, U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor wrote that the Navy's process for considering a sailor's request for a religious exemption is flawed and amounts to "theater."

O'Connor, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, wrote that the group of 35 sailors who sued the government in November and sought a preliminary injunction against the Navy have a right on religious and First Amendment grounds to refuse the vaccination order.

"The Navy servicemembers in this case seek to vindicate the very freedoms they have sacrificed so much to protect," O'Connor wrote. "The COVID-19 pandemic provides the government no license to abrogate those freedoms. There is no COVID-19 exception to the First Amendment. There is no military exclusion from our Constitution."

TEXAS SUES

Separately, Texas officials indicated Tuesday that thousands of National Guard members are refusing covid-19 vaccines.

A lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton comes a week after a federal judge rejected a similar challenge brought by Oklahoma's governor, amid growing Republican opposition to the vaccination mandate for Guard members.

Texas has more than 20,000 National Guard members, the largest contingent of any state. About 40% of its Army National Guard are currently refusing to receive the vaccination "for either religious accommodation needs or otherwise," according to the lawsuit filed in a federal court in East Texas.

It added that more than 200 airmen in the the Texas Guard are also refusing the vaccine.

MANDATE DEFENDED

Without commenting on the case involving the sailors, Kirby last month defended the validity of the military service's processes for considering religious exemptions.

"Each exemption asked for on religious grounds is evaluated by a chaplain, by a chain of command, by medical experts and is given quite a lot of thought, and they're all decided case by case individually," he said Dec. 21.

O'Connor wrote that the 35 sailors objected to being vaccinated on four grounds: "opposition to abortion and the use of aborted fetal cell lines in development of the vaccine; belief that modifying one's body is an affront to the Creator; divine instruction not to receive the vaccine, and opposition to injecting trace amounts of animal cells into one's body."

The sailors who sued are members of the Naval Special Warfare Command, including SEALs. The suit was filed by First Liberty Institute, a nonprofit that focuses on defending religious liberty.

In the early stages of the pandemic, the Navy struggled with one particularly critical covid-19 outbreak. Hundreds of sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier were infected starting in late March while on deployment to Vietnam and elsewhere in Asia. The ship was taken out of operation at Guam, its commanding officer was relieved of duty and the crisis led to the resignation of acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly.

Since then, the Navy and other services have avoided major disruptions. In December, officials said about two dozen sailors aboard the USS Milwaukee, roughly 25% of the crew, had tested positive, keeping the vessel sidelined at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. On Monday, the Navy announced the ship had returned to sea.

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Tucker of The Associated Press.