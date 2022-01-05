Man arrested in New Year’s Day shooting that killed 1, injured 2 others near Ward

A man wanted in a homicide near Ward on New Year’s Day was found just outside Conway on Tuesday and arrested, authorities said.

A report was taken Tuesday by the Ward Police Department in reference to a home invasion and theft of a vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the Lonoke County sheriff’s office.

The suspect matched the description of Travis Tacker, 40, who was being sought in the fatal shooting of one person and the injuring of two others on Cocklebur Road, near Ward, authorities said.

The stolen vehicle was located by the North Little Rock Police Department, and as it was being recovered, there was an armed carjacking in close proximity, the post states.

Again, the suspect description matched that of Tacker, deputies said.

Multiple agencies throughout Central Arkansas began searching for Tacker and the missing vehicle, according to the post. Authorities said troopers located Tacker traveling north on U.S. 65 outside Conway in a stolen vehicle from North Little Rock, deputies said.

He was taken into custody without incident, according to the post.