NEWS IN BRIEF

LA firm acquires NLR Amazon center site

The land and building occupied by the Amazon.com fulfillment center in North Little Rock has been sold for nearly $165 million.

The 110-acre property, which includes the 1.2 million-square-foot fulfillment center, was acquired by Preylock Little Rock LLC, an affiliate of Prey-lock Holdings, a real estate acquisition and management company based in Los Angeles.

The seller was AZ Little Rock AR Landlord LLC, an affiliate of Truist Securities of Atlanta.

Tulip Farms Inc. of Memphis sold 97 acres for $1.74 million in December 2020. A 13-acre tract was acquired from TRL Properties for $1 million.

The fulfillment center is in the Galloway area of North Little Rock. Built for $105 million, it handles bulky non-sortable items and employs more than 500 full-time workers.

Tyson claim rejected in staff deaths suit

A federal appeals court has ruled that Tyson Foods cannot claim that it was operating under the direction of the federal government when it tried to keep processing plants open as the coronavirus spread during the early days of the pandemic.

A lawsuit filed by the families of four plant workers who died after contracting the virus will now be heard in Iowa state court, the Des Moines Register recently reported.

Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson said in an email that the company is committed to protecting the health and safety of its workers and is saddened by any deaths caused by covid-19.

“We’re reviewing the court’s decision and, while we’re disappointed, we’ll be considering next steps in the legal process,” Mickelson said.

Tyson Foods has argued that the case be heard in federal court because it operated facilities under the direction of federal officials to keep the nation’s food supply steady in the spring of 2020.

Judge Jane Kelly, of the 8th U.S. Court of Appeals, rejected this argument for a number of reasons.

“The fact that an entity — such as a meat processor — is subject to pervasive federal regulation alone is not sufficient to confer federal jurisdiction,” Kelly wrote.

Arkansas Index ends day with advances

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 806.23, up 17.23.

“Stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as financial and industrial shares rallied, after strategists said financials and other value-oriented stocks could lead markets in the near term as investors gear up for interest rate hikes,” said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



