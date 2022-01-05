NLR-Central postponed over covid-19 worries





Coronavirus concerns have caused the first of at least two showdowns between top-ranked North Little Rock and No. 3 Little Rock Central to be postponed.

The Little Rock School District issued a news release late Tuesday afternoon, saying the game between the two rival schools, which was slated to be played at Central’s Boone-Fitzpatrick Fieldhouse, was put on hold.

“In a joint decision [Tuesday afternoon], the administrative teams of Little Rock and North Little Rock Districts announced that due to concerns related to the high number of active covid-19 cases in Arkansas and in Pulaski County, the rivalry matchups between Little Rock Central and North Little Rock high schools’ varsity boys and girls basketball teams have been postponed,” the statement said. “Both districts agreed to have the game played at a later date.”

The matchups, with also featured the No. 2-ranked North Little Rock girls against No. 7 Central, routinely draw huge crowds regardless of the venue. But Tuesday’s games were amplified, especially because of the Charging Wildcats’ current status nationally. North Little Rock is ranked No. 15 in the country by ESPN and is coming off a King Bracket victory at last week’s King Cotton Classic in Pine Bluff.

In addition, all four teams involved are among the top 10 in the state and were playing in their 6A-Central Conference openers.

The release also said both school districts have had a large number of students and staff members already affected by covid-19. The games, however, are expected to be rescheduled.

The teams are also slated to play Feb. 1 at North Little Rock.



