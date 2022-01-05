No. 21 LSU survives wild finish in victory

BATON ROUGE -- No. 21 LSU was on the brink of blowing a nine-point lead to 16th-ranked Kentucky in the final 2:25 when the Wildcats suddenly and stunningly flinched.

Tari Eason capped his 13-point performance with a dunk following Kentucky guard Davion Mintz's turnover in a one-point game with 13 seconds left, and the Tigers held off the Wildcats 65-50 on Tuesday night.

"Yeah, it was a wild finish," Eason said. "Obviously, it wasn't exactly the way we drew it up, but you know at the end of the day, a win is a win."

Xavier Pinson added 11 points for LSU (13-1, 1-1 SEC), capped by a flamboyant dunk in the final seconds after Kentucky's 15th and final turnover -- again by Mintz -- setting off a wild celebration inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

"I thought the roof was going to come off at the end," LSU Coach Will Wade said. "It was a fun night."

Brandon Murray added 10 points for the Tigers in a tight contest in which neither team led by more than nine points.

Darius Days' third three-pointer of the game and Eason's inside basket put LSU ahead 61-52 with 2:35 to go, but Kentucky (11-3, 1-1) nearly rallied all the way back.

Mintz's three-pointer and driving layup through cluster of converging players capped an 8-0 run that made it 61-60 with 27 seconds left.

LSU then turned the ball over on a long inbound attempt, but Mintz gave it right back. Pinson's third steal led to Eason's slam to begin the Tigers' finishing flourish.

"Not every day we can beat Kentucky. So that's good," Wade said. "But the reality is we've got a good team, too. The problem is around here we act all crazy when we do stuff.

"Our expectation here is to win at the top of the SEC. If you're going to do that, you're going to win some big games at home and this is certainly one of the those."

Mintz, who played 28 minutes after an injury to starting point guard and assist leader Sahvir Wheeler, led the Wildcats with 16 points. Jacob Toppin added 14 points and Kellan Grady scored 13. Center Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 rebounds.

The Wildcats "had a couple of guys not play well, multiple injuries, and foul trouble," Kentucky Coach John Calipari said. "We had funky lineups in that we had never used before, and that gave us trouble offensively because it's like, 'How do we play with this team?' But the guys fought, and that's all you can ask."

Kentucky had to play all but the first four minutes of the game without Wheeler. The 5-9 Georgia transfer, averaging 10.3 points and 7.8 assists per game, was flattened near midcourt when he ran head-first into a what was ruled a legal screen that the 7-foot, 230-pound Efton Reid set as Pinson dribbled by in transition.

"When Sahvir went down, he's the engine on this thing and gets us all moving," Calipari said. "They gave us a lot of physical [play], like, wow! Guys were getting knocked down -- mostly our guys."

With Wheeler lying dazed on the court, Pinson pulled up unguarded for a three-pointer and hit it, giving LSU an early 8-3 lead. Wheeler remained down after the play before two members of Kentucky's staff helped him to the locker room.

No. 1 BAYLOR 84, OKLAHOMA 74

WACO, Texas -- James Akinjo matched his career high with 27 points, Adam Flagler scored 22 and top-ranked Baylor stretched its national-best winning streak to 20 games.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua added 12 points for the Bears (14-0, 2-0 Big 12), whose winning streak began with their six wins in last season's NCAA Tournament on way to their first national championship.

Baylor and seventh-ranked Southern Cal (12-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining from major conferences.

After the Sooners (11-3, 1-1) got within 77-72 in the final minute on a fastbreak layup by Umoja Gibson, LJ Cryer had a backcourt turnover. Oklahoma called timeout before Flo Thamba blocked Gibson's three-pointer.

The Bears sealed the game by making seven of eight free throws in the final 40 seconds.

NO. 2 DUKE 69, GEORGIA TECH 57

DURHAM, N.C. -- Freshman Paolo Banchero had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 2 Duke (12-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat Georgia Tech (6-7, 0-3) in its return from a covid-19 outbreak that had led to two postponements.

NO. 6 KANSAS 74, OKLAHOMA STATE 63

STILLWATER, Okla. -- David McCormack had 17 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, Ochai Agbaji scored 16 points, and No. 6 Kansas (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) overcame a scoreless streak of more than 9 1/2 minutes to beat Oklahoma State (7-5, 0-1)

No. 9 AUBURN 81, SOUTH CAROLINA 66

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Wendell Green Jr. scored a season-high 22 points and No. 9 Auburn beat South Carolina for its 10th straight win Tuesday night.

The Tigers (13-1, 2-0 SEC) were up by 21 points in the second half before the Gamecocks (9-4, 0-1) cut it to 63-55 with about seven minutes left. But Green stepped forward again with two free throws and 7-1 Walker Kessler jammed home a basket as Auburn opened 2-0 in the league for the first time in four years.

NO. 14 TEXAS 70, KANSAS STATE 57

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Marcus Carr scored 19 points, Timmy Allen had 17 and No. 14 Texas (12-2, 2-0) rallied in the second half to beat Kansas State (8-5, 0-2).

MARQUETTE 83, NO. 16 PROVIDENCE 56

MILWAUKEE -- Justin Lewis had a career-high 23 points and 11 rebounds as Marquette (9-6, 1-3 Big East) broke out of its slump Tuesday night with a blowout of No. 16 Providence (13-2, 3-1) that snapped the Friars' eight-game winning streak.

NO. 20 COLORADO STATE 67, AIR FORCE 59

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Isaiah Stevens scored 15 points as No. 20 Colorado State (11-0, 1-0 Mountain West) remained undefeated by shrugging off some rust following a nearly month-long layoff due to covid-19 concerns and holding off short-handed Air Force (8-5, 1-1).

NO. 24 SETON HALL 71, BUTLER 56

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jared Rhoden scored 17 points, Alexis Yetna had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 24 Seton Hall (10-3, 1-2 Big East) beat Butler (8-5, 1-1).

SEC MEN

TEXAS A&M 81, GEORGIA 79

ATHENS, Ga. -- Marcus Williams dribbled out of the back court and made a pull-up three-pointer with under a second left to give Texas A&M a win over Georgia.

Henry Coleman III led the Aggies (12-2, 1-0) with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

Oquendo scored 12 of his team-high 21 points in the second half as Georgia (5-9, 0-1) erased a 46-34 halftime deficit. Noah Baumann finished with 19 points.