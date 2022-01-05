100 years ago

Jan. 5, 1922

TEXARKANA -- Mrs. Julia Barrow, former postmaster at Hooks, Texas, was held for the federal Grand Jury on a charge of embezzling about $800 of post office funds during her tenure of office... She furnished bond of $1,500 and was released. Mrs. Barrow was arrested December 23 after an investigation by a post office inspector had developed the alleged shortage. She had been postmaster at Hooks for a little more than a year. Following her arrest she was removed from office... Since her arrest, it is said, the full amount of the shortage has been made good.

50 years ago

Jan. 5, 1972

RUSSELLVILLE -- David Cone, 19, of Russellville has been charged with arson in connection with a fire New Year's Eve that destroyed the Russellville city maintenance shop. Cone also was charged with burglary and breaking and entering a vending machine. Authorities said that a burglar entered the shop, used a cutting torch to open a vending machine and left the torch burning after leaving the building.

25 years ago

Jan. 5, 1997

FAYETTEVILLE -- Teens in Washington County are now judging their peers in a program that provides an alternative to the criminal prosecution of juveniles. Teen Court started here last month after more than 65 teens volunteered to serve as prosecutors, defense attorneys, jurors and bailiffs in the sessions where juvenile defendants plead guilty to misdemeanor charges and accept punishments handed down by their peers... Teen Court in Washington County is part of the county juvenile court's diversion program. Harriet Faust, intake officer for Washington County Juvenile Court, screens and recommends potential defendants to Teen Court. Participating defendants must complete their sentences to avoid criminal prosecution... In Benton County, where Teen Court started about two years ago, the recidivism rate for defendants in the program is only 2 percent, said former Juvenile Court Judge Terry Crabtree, who initiated the program there.

10 years ago

Jan. 5, 2012

• The families of two boys who survived a deadly flood -- which killed 20 people, eight of them children -- at the Albert Pike Recreation Area in June 2010 have filed a federal tort claim against the U.S. Forest Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration... In their complaint, filed Dec. 23 in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas, the families refer to a long history of flooding at the Albert Pike Recreation Area... The families also contend that the National Weather Service of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration failed to properly maintain the severe-weather and flooding-warning system within Albert Pike, and failed to correct known communication problems that kept campers from hearing of the imminent danger of flooding.