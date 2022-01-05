Sections
Paxton Media names regional editor

by Stephen Steed | Today at 2:10 a.m.

Gretchen Hunt, a veteran Northeast Arkansas journalist, has been named regional editor for Paxton Media Group's newsrooms in Jonesboro, Paragould, Newport and Walnut Ridge.

Hunt spent some 20 years as a reporter, editor and operations manager of The Daily Press in Paragould and, more recently, served as editor and operations manager of The Times Dispatch in Walnut Ridge.

Paxton, based in Paducah, Ky., also owns the Jonesboro Sun and Newport Independent. Paxton said Hunt will oversee editorial operations of all four newspapers.

Hunt lives in Paragould and is a 1994 honors graduate of Nettleton High School. She graduated from Arkansas State University with a degree in community journalism.

