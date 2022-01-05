PB commission names tourism director

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission has promoted Jimmy Cunningham Jr. to tourism development director. The promotion was effective Jan. 1, according to a news release.

In this new role, Cunningham will manage tourism product development initiatives to build Pine Bluff as a premier destination for cultural heritage tourism, agritourism, ecotourism, and culinary tourism.

"What an incredible opportunity this is to give back to my hometown and to expand an important part of our local economy," Cunningham said. "Pine Bluff has so much potential because of its rich historical and cultural narratives. We have to build infrastructure around these narratives and then market them so we can draw tourists to our borders. I'm ready to help lead that charge."

Cunningham's work with the A&P Commission as interpretive coordinator helped develop award-winning digital media content, a cultural district framework, music themed tours and other products. He will continue to work with A&P Executive Director Sheri Storie.

"Together they will fulfill the overall mission of strengthening the community by enhancing the tourism economy through developing and providing culturally rich, diverse, and inclusive visitor experiences," according to the release.

Storie said she was thrilled that Cunningham will be joining the team on a full-time basis.

"His profound experience and knowledge, as well as his insight and passion for Pine Bluff's tourism industry, is vital to our success. He has been, and will continue to be, an essential part of our team while developing and promoting tourism in the city," she said.

A Pine Bluff native, Cunningham holds a bachelor of arts degree in English from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a master of arts degree in public administration from Grambling State University. He is the author of two books on regional history and has contributed numerous other articles on the blues, African-American history, and Delta culture.

His public speaking, voice-over acting, and interests in Southern cuisine (particularly catfish) are integral parts of his professional and personal portfolio, according to the release.

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission markets Pine Bluff as a year-round destination for leisure, business, group and individual travel. In addition to raising the majority of operating funds for the Pine Bluff Convention Center, the commission provides funding assistance to many Pine Bluff attractions, festivals, sporting events, and special events.