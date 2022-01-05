Physicians eager for covid pill, but say supply short

Easy-to-take antiviral pills, authorized just before Christmas, were hailed as a potential turning point in the fight against the coronavirus because of the medicines' ability to keep high-risk people out of the hospital.

But doctors say the limited initial supply of the pills, especially Pfizer's Paxlovid, means they are unlikely to alleviate the strain on many hospitals confronting climbing admissions and staffing shortages made worse by omicron infections. In communities with soaring case numbers, physicians are especially eager to offer the pills, which people can take at home to avoid serious illness.

"I don't think they'll end up being the game-changers we want them to be" because of scant supply, said Shelley Schmidt, a critical care physician and pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, Mich., who doesn't expect to have access to the antiviral pills until mid-January.

President Joe Biden acknowledged the drugs' scarcity in his remarks on the pandemic Tuesday, but said the government is doubling its order of Pfizer's antiviral to 20 million treatment courses this year, which he said would be distributed as the drug is manufactured.

"They are already saving lives," Biden said. "But due to the complex chemistry of the pills, to make the pill, it takes months literally to make a pill."

The president emphasized the drug's potential to alter the pandemic's impact on Americans. "These pills are going to dramatically decrease hospitalizations and deaths from covid-19," he said. "They're a game-changer."

That impact hasn't been felt yet in Grand Rapids. Schmidt said hospital admissions are mounting in Spectrum Health's Blodgett and Butterworth hospitals, where she treats patients -- with the unvaccinated accounting for most of the severe infections. She worries that the pills' efficacy may also be limited by the narrow window for their use. Many people don't seek treatment until they are experiencing severe symptoms, she said, and by that time it is often too late to prescribe the antivirals, which must be taken within a few days of the first symptoms.

"We're seeing our patients really gasping their last breaths of life," Schmidt said. "These are healthy people in their 30s, 40s and 50s. We are in the room when they are on their FaceTime phone call with their spouse, telling them that they're the love of their life and apologizing."

She added that physicians are "always happy for any help we can get, but it's very hard to get these early therapies into the regular population."

In late December, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the two antiviral drugs -- Paxlovid and Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics's molnupiravir -- as omicron began to overtake delta as the most prominent variant of the novel coronavirus in many parts of the country. The antiviral pills, alongside the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab, are among the few outpatient treatments shown to be effective against the omicron variant.

Although the government has already purchased 10 million courses of Paxlovid and 3 million of molnupiravir -- and has distributed 365,000 so far -- the national supply of the antiviral pills will be low for several weeks as the drug companies ramp up production.

About 65,000 courses of Paxlovid, which reduced hospitalizations and death for high-risk people by nearly 90% in clinical trials, have been distributed to states on the basis of a population formula.

Populous states such as California, Texas and Florida received thousands of courses, and many less-populous states, such as Wyoming and Vermont, received proportionally fewer, in some cases fewer than 150 units. Each treatment course contains 30 tablets to be taken over five days.

Distribution of molnupiravir has been similarly limited, with about 300,000 courses being split among states according to population. The FDA authorized molnupiravir as another at-home treatment option for high-risk patients if alternatives are unavailable.

Molnupiravir works by causing mutations to the virus, sparking concerns the drug could trigger the creation of new variants or potentially cause mutations in the cells of people who take it. In addition, the results from a clinical trial fell short of expectations. Still, the drug reduced hospitalizations and deaths by about 30% when given within five days of symptom onset.

Ralph Rogers, an infectious-disease physician in Rhode Island who specializes in the care of immunocompromised patients, is among the lucky doctors who managed to get access to the new drugs.

Rogers' patients, many of whom have received organ transplants and take medications to suppress their immune systems, have a much higher risk of developing severe covid-19 that could result in hospitalization or death. He said he has prescribed Paxlovid to several of them.

But the supply cannot keep up with demand. When Rogers tried to place an order for Paxlovid on Monday, the pharmacies that had been dispensing the drug last week were out of stock.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., on Sunday urged the federal government to prioritize states that are experiencing sharp increases in infections and hospitalizations rather than distributing the pills according to population formulas.

"Right now, New York will not have enough of these pills to meet the health demand," Schumer said. "The pills should go where the surges are."

The federal government distributed the antiviral medications on a pro rata basis to "simplify distribution and provide baseline coverage nationwide," a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in an email. The agency also provided the drugs to 200 federally funded community health centers to ensure some supply reaches people in the most vulnerable communities in all 50 states. Officials will continue to evaluate those plans, she said.

Given the limited supply, Rogers said doctors must decide who stands to benefit the most from the pills.

Patients older than 65, those with underlying conditions such as obesity and those who are immunocompromised are obvious candidates, he said. But some otherwise healthy people -- especially those who are unvaccinated -- also may develop severe infections.

"It'd be great if we could wait and see if they get worse," Rogers said, "but the treatment is really most effective when it's given early."

Information for this article was contributed by Yasmeen Abutaleb of The Washington Post.