Pine Bluff man killed in crash on I-530, troopers say

A Pine Bluff man was killed in a crash on Interstate 530 Tuesday, after his car went into a creek, troopers said.

Joshua Eli Waschalk, 42, was driving a 2018 Mazda south on I-530 approaching the Saline County line at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle veered off the road onto the grassy median, traveled down an embankment and into a creek, killing him as a result, according to the report.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

In a separate incident, a Rison woman was killed in a rural Cleveland County crash Sunday, troopers said.

A 60-year-old Rison man was driving a 2019 Jeep Wrangler north on U.S. 63 at 9:44 a.m. at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle ran off the road to the right, striking a fence and two trees, troopers said.

The passenger in the vehicle, Mary Elizabeth Clark, 59, was killed as a result of the crash, according to the report.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and damp.

At least 5 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.