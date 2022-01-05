Pippen gets best of Notae

FAYETTEVILLE -- The SEC's top two scorers matched up at Walton Arena, with Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. outperforming Arkansas guard JD Notae in the Commodores' 75-74 upset win Tuesday night.

Pippen had a 217-216 scoring edge on Notae entering the game and he expanded it by six points after leading the Commodores with 22 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor and hitting 9 of 12 free throws.

Notae countered with 16 points, but it came on 6-of-17 shooting, including 1 of 7 from three-point range and 3 of 6 from the line.

"Notae, he was a focal point for us and I thought we did a pretty good job on him, holding him to 6 of 17, only 1 of 7 from three," Vanderbilt Coach Jerry Stackhouse said.

Pippen fouled out on a reach-in infraction against Notae with 41.5 seconds left and Vanderbilt ahead 74-70. Notae made both free throws and later converted a three-point play to pull Arkansas within 75-73.

Notae had a chance at a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer, but it rimmed out at the horn to snap the Razorbacks' 16-game home winning streak.

At the horn

Vanderbilt pulled within 40-35 at the half on a cleverly designed play by Coach Jerry Stackhouse.

With Tyrin Lawrence inbounding from the right sideline with 1.3 seconds left in the half, Scotty Pippen Jr. wheeled around a screen to get a step on JD Notae. Lawrence fired a perfect lob pass, which Pippen caught near the rim and laid in off the glass with his left hand just before the halftime horn as Vanderbilt closed on a 4-0 run.

"Yeah, it wound up being the game-winning play, so it just shows you the importance of execution, and I thought we executed that to a T," Stackhouse said. "Really, Tyrin isn't the guy we normally have making that play. We've had a play similar to that where we've gotten him loose for a layup, but that was from the baseline."

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman inserted 7-3 center Connor Vanover to guard the inbounder, but Lawrence found an angle to release the lob beyond Vanover's reach.

"JD tried to chase over Pippen, and he did a curl," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "We had Connor over the ball. I don't know how the ball got over. Perfect pass."

Said Stackhouse, "This time we had Trey [Thomas] come through the gate as a decoy, then Scotty took off to the basket. Tyrin made a hell of a pass and we were able to complete it. Like I said it wound up being the difference in the game."

Board battle

Vanderbilt took it to the Hogs on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 35-28 as the Razorbacks grabbed the final three rebounds of the game.

Jordan Wright, Myles Stute and Quentin Milera-Brown led the way for the Commodores with six rebounds each and Tyrin Lawrence added 5.

Jaylin Williams had a game-high 10 rebounds for Arkansas, but no one else had more than three.

No go Devo

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis had one of his worst games, as he drew two early fouls against Scotty Pippen Jr. and wound up with no points on no field-goal tries in nine minutes.

Davis played just five minutes in the first half before picking up his second foul. In the second half, Davis had three turnovers in three-plus minutes and did not play down the stretch.

Pippen pop

Scotty Pippen Jr. used a step-back move to help produce a four-point trip in the first half.

Pippen had Davonte Davis on him when he stepped back from the right wing and launched a three-pointer as Davis jumped into him. Pippen made the shot and the free throw to turn a 10-9 deficit into a 13-10 lead that was part of an 8-2 run for the Commodores, who built a 17-12 lead.

Muss fuss

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman drew his third technical foul of the season at the 17:49 mark of the second half following a couple of quick fouls called on JD Notae and Au'diese Toney within seven seconds. Referee Steven Anderson assessed the technical foul as Musselman griped.

Musselman also drew two technical fouls and an ejection during the Hog' 88-66 loss to Oklahoma on Dec. 11.

Musselman was also livid earlier when Anderson called a foul on Hogs guard Chris Lykes with 7:07 remaining in the first half.

The call came as Lykes hounded Vandy guard Scotty Pippen Jr. just past half court. It appeared Pippen used his right arm to push off on the play, which Musselman vehemently argued to no avail.

Series stats

Arkansas' lead in the series dropped to 29-13, including 16-4 at home.

Vanderbilt snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Razorbacks, who had won 11 of the past 12 games in the series.

Birthday bash

Arkansas officials celebrated long-time donor Johnelle Hunt's 90th birthday at the game. During a timeout in the first half, Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek and Razorback Foundation executive director Scott Varady were among those involved in presenting a cake to Hunt before everyone called the Hogs.

For starters

Coach Eric Musselman deployed a starting lineup of guards Davonte Davis, JD Notae, Jaxson Robinson and Stanley Umude, and forward Jaylin Williams for the first time this season. Davis and Notae made their 13th start in 14 games, while Williams made his 12th start, and Robinson and Umude their third.

Tip-ins

• Arkansas dropped to 18-13 in SEC home openers.

• JD Notae, Chance Moore and Kamani Johnson, who all missed the Razorbacks' 81-68 loss at Mississippi State last Wednesday for various reasons, were all dressed out.

• Vanderbilt Coach Jerry Stackhouse is the third former NBA player to coach against the Hogs this season, following UALR's Darrell Walker, the former Razorback, and Hofstra's Speedy Claxton.

• The start of the second half was delayed by a few minutes because some loose duct tape was hanging below the padding on the backboard behind the Vanderbilt goal.

• Scottie Pippen, the former NBA All-Star and father of Vanderbilt star guard Scotty Pippen Jr., attended the game and sat in the front row by the television table at half court.