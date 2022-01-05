PODCAST: Good, bad and ugly from Arkansas' loss to Vanderbilt









On this edition of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Scottie Bordelon, Bob Holt and Matt Jones look back at Arkansas' 75-74 home loss to Vanderbilt.

This episode also includes a look ahead to the weekend game at Texas A&M.

The Basketball Podcast of Mid-America publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.