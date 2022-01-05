Sections
Police ID person shot, killed Monday

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 4:01 a.m.

Authorities on Tuesday identified Dmahre Dillard as the person fatally shot Monday on South Ringo Street in Little Rock.

Two people arrived at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a Twitter post shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Dillard, 20, died of his injuries, police said Tuesday.

The condition of the other victim, whose name hadn't been released Tuesday afternoon, was not immediately known.

Authorities are continuing their investigation of the shooting, which reportedly occurred in the 2900 block of South Ringo Street, police said.

Print Headline: Police ID person shot, killed Monday

