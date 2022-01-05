PREP BASKETBALL: Fayetteville too strong for West in third quarter

CENTERTON -- Landon Glasper didn't allow a second opportunity to give Fayetteville's boys lead go to waste Tuesday night.

The senior guard pulled up, and his 12-foot jumper put the Bulldogs ahead to stay as they went on to post a 57-46 victory over Bentonville West during the 6A-West Conference opener for both teams in Wolverine Arena.

Glasper had attempted a dunk just a few seconds earlier, but he just couldn't get the ball over the rim. His jumper inside the lane then gave Fayetteville (9-4, 1-0) a 28-27 lead with 5 minutes, 5 seconds left in the third quarter, and he followed that with a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 22-5 Bulldog barrage in the third quarter.

"My legs just weren't in the game, so I had to settle for layups and jump shots," Glasper said. "Just to get back into the rhythm, I went to my spot, which is right by the free-throw line. I knew that's an easy shot for me, so I took it. I didn't get into that area in the first half, so I made sure I got in there a couple of times."

Orrell Gaines had a game-high 26 points for Fayetteville, which had to overcome a 22-8 deficit midway through the second quarter. The sophomore was instrumental in the comeback with seven points as the Bulldogs closed out the first half with 10 unanswered points and pulled within 25-21 at halftime.

The third-quarter outburst allowed Fayetteville to take its biggest lead, 43-30, as Graham Witte scored inside just before the buzzer sounded. West (9-2, 0-1) did get within 46-38 on a Riley Buccino bucket with 5:39 remaining, but Fayetteville responded with a free throw by Witte and buckets by Glasper and Gaines to make it a 13-point game again.

"The third quarter, we were fabulous -- on defense especially," Fayetteville coach Brad Stamps said. "I thought we competed. We got in a stance and guarded. We communicated, we scrambled. We were as good as it gets in the third quarter defensively.

"The struggles came, but we were able to close out the first half. We came in here feeling a lot better at the end of the second quarter than we felt at the end of the first quarter."

Glasper was the only other Fayetteville player in double figures with 14 points. Buccino had 18 points and was the only West player with double-digit scoring.