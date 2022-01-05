PREP BASKETBALL:

FORT SMITH -- A second-quarter scoring spree said it all for the Fort Smith Northside Lady Bears on Tuesday night.

Northside pulled away with a 13-point run in a 58-29 win over Bryant in the 6A-Central opener at Gayle Kaundart Grizzly Fieldhouse.

Northside (14-0) led just 14-12 early in the second quarter before scoring about every way possible in taking control with a 13-0 run.

"Our kids made a strong stand defensively," Northside Coach Rickey Smith said. "Bryant missed some shots early that went all the way down and popped out. It kind of changed the outcome. If they hit those shots, their confidence is little higher and it's a really close ball game."

Yonni Releford, who led Northside with 21 points, hit a lone free throw with 4 minutes, 50 seconds left before the half to start the Lady Bears on their way.

Erianna Gooden fed Khamille Warr for a bucket inside, and Releford hit Khassidy Warr for another basket inside. Brenna Taylor hit a jumper, and Ashya Harris converted consecutive driving baskets.

"It was super big," Khassidy Warr said. "We didn't know what they would look like, from film to real life, you see two different things."

Warr finished the run with a basket off an offensive rebound for a 27-12 lead with 59 seconds left before the half.

Northside forced five turnovers in the second quarter and held an 11-3 advantage on the boards.

"I'm really, really proud of our defense," Smith said. "Defensively, we played really, really well. Offensively, we picked it up in the second half with a very balanced attack. These kids are still trying to prove their identity."

Northside increased a 27-15 halftime advantage to 41-25 after three quarters and went on a 15-0 run to open the fourth quarter to enforce the Activities Association's Sportsmanship Rule with 4:31 left on Zoey Bersher's second trey of the quarter.

"They're very proud of the fact of what they've been able to do defensively," Smith said. "So, they're buying into it. It was a good team win."

Gooden had 12 points and yanked down 10 rebounds. Releford had 11 rebounds to go with her 21 points.

Northside had a 42-14 overall rebounding edge and allowed just one offensive rebound.

"When you don't shoot it very well like we haven't all year, we stress getting to the glass," Smith said. "We continue to get better."

Parris Atkins scored 10 points for Bryant (9-3, 0-1).

BRYANT 75, FS NORTHSIDE 52

The Hornets scored consecutive 20-point quarters to win their 6A-Central opener.

Bryant (8-4, 1-0) scored 20 points in the second quarter to take a 35-30 lead at the half led by Khasen Robinson, who scored 13 of his 22 points in the first half.

Bryant added 23 points in the third quarter to bump its lead to 58-42.

Darren Wallace added 18 points, and Gabe George 14 for the Hornets.

Northside (7-9, 0-1) was led by Dae'Marion Savoy's 33 points, including 20 in the first half that kept the Grizzlies close.