Proceedings suspended for Siloam Springs man accused of injuring a 3-year-old boy

BENTONVILLE -- Court proceedings were suspended Monday for a Siloam Springs man accused of injuring a 3-year-old boy.

Rolando Obispo Jr., 23, is charged with two counts of domestic battering. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He faces from 10 to 40 years or life imprisonment if convicted of one count. The other charge is punishable with a prison sentence of three to 10 years.

Obispo was arrested in May. He's being held on a $500,000 cash only bond in the Benton County Jail.

Drew Ledbetter, Obispo's attorney, filed a motion in October notifying the court of his intent to rely on the defense of mental disease or defect.

Ledbetter requested Monday a mental evaluation for his client. The evaluation will determine whether Obispo is fit to assist with his defense and whether he was criminally responsible for his actions at the time of the crime.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren granted Ledbetter's motion and suspended the proceedings.

Obispo was arrested after someone asked Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies to do a welfare check at a home concerning a child with severe bruising all over his body. The person reported having photographs of the child's injuries, according to court documents.

The deputy was shown a video showing the boy with both of his eyes blackened, his left eye swollen shut and missing hair, according to court documents. The deputy learned the incident happened in early April, according to the affidavit.

Brianna Setser, Obispo's girlfriend, said she went to the store and left her son with Obispo. She said Obispo called and texted her to come home, and when she returned she saw her son's face was bruised and swollen, the affidavit states.

Setser said Obispo told her he was trying to change the boy's diaper, and he was kicking and crawling away. Setser said Obispo told her he picked up the boy by his hair and threw him to the ground. Obispo told her he then picked up the boy by his ears and threw him onto the bed and slapped him because he wouldn't stop crying, according to the affidavit.

The boy was taken May 11 to Arkansas Children's Northwest where it was discovered he had a parietal skull fracture on his left side with soft tissue swelling, according to the affidavit.

Setser, 22, of Siloam Springs was later arrested in connection with the case. She is charged with permitting the abuse of a minor. She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Her next court date is set for Jan. 13.