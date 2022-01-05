Rogers zoning changes raise concerns

Other actions

The Rogers Planning Commission:

• Approved a large scale development permit for Pinnacle Springs Retirement Community at 2055 S. Bellview Road.

• Approved a large scale development permit for the construction of a 10,000-square-foot office and warehouse building at 1703 W. Commerce Drive.

• Approved a large scale development for the construction of a Panda Express at the intersection of West Walnut and 21st Streets.

• Denied a variance for a masonry wall at Pinnacle Village and asked the developer to present a new plan.

• Approved rezoning 2.73 acres at 5593 South Bellview Road from the agricultural zoning district to the neighborhood residential zoning district.

• Approved rezoning 2.06 acres on West Pleasant Grove Road between South 45th and South 43rd streets from the agricultural zoning district to the neighborhood residential zoning district.

• Approved a request to rezone 1.2 acres located northeast of the intersection of West Chastain Crossing and South 43rd Street from the residential office planned unit development zoning district to the highway commercial zoning district.

• Approved a conditional use permit to allow vehicle storage at 851 W. Post Road in the open-display commercial zoning district.

• Approved a conditional use permit to allow animal boarding at 3707 W. Southern Hills Blvd. in the highway commercial overlay zoning district.

• Approved a request to rezone 15.5 acres located on West Perry Road between South Bellview Road and South Rainer Drive from the agricultural zoning to the residential multifamily zoning district with the acceptance of a density concept plan.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

ROGERS -- A request to rezone 23.5 acres for a proposed housing development along the Razorback Regional Greenway was met with resistance from neighbors at Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting.

Commissioners voted 5-2 to approve the request to rezone the land, located at 5308 S. 28th Place from the agricultural zoning district to the residential multifamily district for the Alta Terra Real-Estate 28th Street project. The request includes a density concept plan allowing 12 units per acre.

Eighteen people spoke against the proposed development during a nearly 40-minute public hearing, citing concerns about a proposed street connecting the Alta Terra project to the Pleasant Acres Phase I and II subdivisions to the west, the street's crossing over the greenway, a potential increase in flooding and the potential reduction in value if their neighborhood is no longer a cul-de-sac.

After the public hearing portion of the meeting was complete and commissioners were discussing the issue, audience members continued to shout comments. Chairwoman Rachel Crawford and city staff attorney John Pesek reminded them multiple times the public hearing was over before threatening to have them removed if they continued to be "unruly."

Developer Michael Augustine of Alta Terra plans to build 240 housing units on the property, including single-family homes, attached townhouses and apartments, according to a city staff report. The project will connect to 28th Street.

A proposed street connecting project to the Pleasant Acres Phase I and II subdivisions to the west is designed to keep project plans in compliance with city connectivity requirements, but the developer doesn't care if it is removed, said attorney Bill Watkins.

Pleasant Acres resident Charles Seifert said the proposed street connecting the 28th Street project to his subdivision will introduce unsafe traffic conditions as residents of the new area travel through his neighborhood.

Resident Janice VanAllen said allowing traffic to cross the greenway for the connecting street would also be a safety hazard for people using the trail. The plan would disrupt the lives of 56 families, she said.

"I think it would be irresponsible and dangerous to approve this to create a crossing and a connection to the neighborhood," she said.

Heather Ridenoure said she lives in phase 1 of the subdivision, which was built before the land was annexed into the city. The streets are narrow and don't have sidewalks, creating a significant risk for people trying to access the greenway, she said.

"Our development is not ready for this traffic," she said.

Robert Zigler raised concerns the additional development will make flooding worse. In the past three years, high water has affected his property three times and last April more than $100,000 in damages were done to his home and detached garage, Zigler said.

The Pleasant Acres subdivision has had a street stub with plans to connect it to future development since the very beginning, said John McCurdy, city development director. The city's connectivity ordinance enhances safety as the city grows and fills in, he said.

"It's incredibly painful because there is not a single subdivision that wants their stubbed-out street to be connected," he said.

Deputy Fire Chief William Hyde said connection is important for emergency access.

McCurdy said that he has ridden the greenway from Fayetteville to Bella Vista and the proposed crossing would be one of the sleepiest. The city would also have a chance to properly design it to reduce risk, he said.

The residents have valid concerns about flooding, but some of their swimming pools and structures are in the flood plain, McCurdy said. The area has seen more rain in the past few years than ever before, he said.

The city is working on a stormwater study and has some of the most aggressive stormwater requirements in the country, McCurdy said.

Commissioners Jorge Andrade, Derek Burnett, Rachel Crawford, Mark Myers and Mandel Samuels voted in favor of the request while Kevin Jensen and John Schmelzle voted against it. Steve Lane and Eriks Zvers were not present.

The request was in line with city code and the flooding issues will be evaluated during the large scale development process, Crawford said.

Jensen said he is a big proponent of the connectivity requirements and recognizes the street stub in the Pleasant Acres subdivision, but he has some concerns about this specific connection, including the size and structure of the roads in existing subdivision.

The measure will advance to the City Council.