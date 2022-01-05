Sections
Sex crimes net 35 years in prison for Rogers man

by Tracy Neal | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Rafael Carino-Carbajal

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting two girls.

Rafael Carino-Carbajal, 53, pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of sexual assault. His plea was under an agreement Kim Weber, his attorney, reached with Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor.

Carino-Carbajal was arrested in November 2020.

A 19-year-old woman told Rogers police in October 2020 that Carino-Carbajal molested and raped her numerous times from when she was 6 to 16 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A 15-year-old girl also told police Carino-Carbajal sexually abused her when she was 10 years old, according to court documents.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Carino-Carbajal's guilty plea. He has to serve almost nine years before he will be eligible for parole.

Carino-Carbajal must register as a sex offender and complete the prison's sex offender treatment program or a similar one after his release from prison. Green ordered Carino-Carbajal to not have any contact with the victims or unsupervised contact with any minors.

Print Headline: Rogers man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexual assault

