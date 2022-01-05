Springdale Planning Commission rejects rezoning request for downtown apartment project

SPRINGDALE -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously rejected a rezoning request for a multifamily project in the city's downtown district.

The 10-acre tract sits empty at 1506 S. Powell St., on the west side of Powell and south of Fink Drive.

The tract is zoned for medium-density multifamily residential use. Developers asked for rezoning to high-density residential use.

Property around the tract is zoned for multifamily, industrial and public use.

Jorge Du Quesne, chief of engineering for BLEW and Associates, presented the rezoning request for L&J Brothers Realty, which owns the property. The Arkansas Secretary of State's office lists Joseph Reece as the registered agent and Shay Lastra as manager of that enterprise.

Patsy Christie, director of the city's Planning Department, said department staff could not recommend the tract for rezoning as the new zoning would not match the city's master land use plan for downtown.

That's why the Planning Commission turned it down, said commission member Dale Tyler.

The master plan, which was adopted in 2015, provides for neighborhood buildings in the downtown area with various uses and sizes "to establish, preserve or enhance the existing vibrant, pedestrian-oriented character of these areas while allowing flexibility in use," the plan reads.

The staff recommended the developer downgrade his request to a medium-density development.

Higher-density residential zoning allows more units per structure, according to the city's zoning requirements. The more compact residential development promotes more efficient use of land and utilities and the development of less expensive housing on smaller lots.

New multifamily developments of eight bedrooms or more must provide a minimum of 1,000 square feet of usable, open space with a lawn or other soft surface for an outdoor children's play area, plus an additional 125 square feet for each additional bedroom, the city zoning codes read.

Du Quesne said the developer wanted to build a two-story project based on 16 units per acre, and they are interested only in building apartments.

Payton Parker, a commission member who attended the meeting via Zoom, suggested Du Quesne apply for zoning under the city's Elective Enhancement District, which will allow use of the downtown form-based code for design of the proposed complex.

"In fact, I would prefer it," Parker said.

Form-based code takes into consideration the entire district and its character, directing development that fits into the city's vision for the downtown district. The form-based code allows for a variety of options, including residential, commercial and other uses to exist together, sometimes in the same building. The code allows for variance in setbacks, design components and density.

Christie suggested the form-based zoning -- with both the city and the developer agreeing to the development plan -- could provide the high density requested by the developer, but in a different style of building.

The downtown residential district already has a number of multifamily units, including duplexes, four-plexes and traditional apartment projects, Christie said. "But this was just 'too much,'" she added.

Christie said downtown is ripe for development -- especially on a tract this large.

People like living close to work, Christie said, noting this development could attract staff members of Northwest Medical Center-Springdale and area industries.

The location also provides easy access to the Razorback Greenway.

Tuesday marked the last meeting after nine years on the Planning Commission for Chairman Kevin Parsley, who is retiring from his seat. Mayor Doug Sprouse will present a new commissioner, and the City Council will vote for approval Tuesday during the council's next regular meeting.

The commission elected new officers Tuesday, which include Tyler as chairman, Shannon Mueller as vice chairman and Ben Peters as secretary.