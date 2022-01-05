State sports brief

BASKETBALL

ASU women's game canceled

The Arkansas State University women's game against Louisiana-Lafayette on Thursday at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro has been canceled due to covid-19 concerns within the Ragin' Cajuns' program, ASU announced Tuesday.

This is the second consecutive game that the Red Wolves have had canceled, following their Jan. 1 matchup against Georgia State, which was canceled due to covid-19 concerns within the Panthers' program.

The Red Wolves are expected to return to play Saturday, hosting Louisiana-Monroe at 1 p.m. in Jonesboro.

-- Adam Cole