Super Quiz: Bridges and Tunnels

1. This bridge connects San Francisco to Marin County, Calif.

2. This tunnel is the only fixed link between Great Britain and the European mainland.

3. What world record is held by a bridge in New Brunswick, Canada?

4. This bridge close to the Tower of London has become a symbol of London.

5. This tunnel through the Alps in Switzerland is abbreviated as "GBT."

6. This bridge in Venice links the Doge's Palace and the state prison.

7. This suspension bridge connects the upper and lower peninsulas of Michigan.

8. This vehicular tunnel under the Hudson River connects Manhattan Island with Jersey City.

9. Canada's longest bridge links Prince Edward Island with New Brunswick.

ANSWERS:

1. Golden Gate Bridge

2. Channel Tunnel (Chunnel)

3. World's longest covered bridge

4. Tower Bridge

5. Gotthard Base Tunnel

6. Bridge of Sighs

7. Mackinac Bridge

8. Holland Tunnel

9. Confederation Bridge