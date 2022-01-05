Toddler, 2, injured in Bryant shooting

A 2-year-old was believed to have been accidentally shot Monday morning at an apartment complex in Bryant, police said.

Police received a call at 9:56 a.m. about a shooting at Fairways Apartments at Hurricane Creek, 3500 Double Eagle Way, according to Bryant police Sgt. Todd Crowson.

When officers arrived, they found the child with a gunshot wound in his abdomen, according to a news release from Bryant police.

The child was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, where he is in critical condition, according to latest available information Tuesday.