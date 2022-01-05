Toyota supplants GM atop sales chart

Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand.

GM and Toyota on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales results and, as many analysts predicted, Toyota outsold GM in both categories. GM has been the market leader since the Great Depression, according to Automotive News.

GM reported its fourth-quarter sales plummeted 43% to 440,745 compared with the year-ago quarter. For the full year, GM's new vehicle sales in the U.S. declined 13% to 2.2 million.

Meanwhile, Toyota reported it sold 474,378 new vehicles in the fourth quarter, down 28% from the year-ago period. For the full year, it sold 2.3 million vehicles, a 10.4% gain from 2020. Toyota's biggest sellers were the Camry sedan, the RAV4 and Highlander SUVs and the Tacoma pickup.

But Toyota's win is likely an anomaly, said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of Insights for Edmunds.

"Although Toyota should be commended for this accomplishment in the face of the Detroit Three's historic dominance in auto sales, the company shouldn't get too comfortable in the top spot," Caldwell said. "It's unlikely that this will happen again since 2021 was an extraordinarily unusual year."

But in its sales release, Toyota leaders said the company is positioned to continue to deliver strong sales.

Ford Motor Co. releases its results today. Stellantis' numbers were expected later Tuesday.

GM's sales were supported by the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra full-size pickups, which sold a combined total of 778,689 units for the year. But they did not top last year's sales. GM sold 248,924 Sierras this year, down about 2% from what it sold in 2020. Likewise, Silverado sales came in at 529,765, an 11% decline from 2020.

GM's President of North America Steve Carlisle said the automaker is poised to recapture market share in the year ahead.

"In 2022, we plan to take advantage of the strong economy and anticipated improved semiconductor supplies to grow our sales and share," Carlisle said in a statement.

GM took severe hits to new-vehicle sales in the second half due to low inventory and production delays as the automaker awaited chip parts. The chips are a key component in a variety of car parts.

TOYOTA AT THE TOP

While Toyota topped GM in sales in the second and third quarters last year, it has never beaten GM for full-year sales until now, said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Cox Automotive.

Toyota's success comes from managing tight inventory well all year, Krebs said. And it had solid sales in its Toyota brand as well as its luxury brand Lexus, she said.

Toyota stockpiled computer chips, too, which helped it avoid some of the production pitfalls that hit the Detroit Three early in the chip shortage, Krebs said.

"However, the chip shortage did catch up with Toyota by fall when it massively cut global production," Krebs said. "What became clear during the year as well is that Toyota has an extremely efficient distribution system that allows it to increase sales even when it has among the lowest inventories."

Among other automakers reporting full-year sales numbers were Honda, with an 8.9% increase, and Hyundai, which saw an 18.6% jump.

OVERALL U.S. SALES UP

Total U.S. new vehicle sales rebounded slightly last year from 2020's dismal numbers, but forecasters expect them to be more than 2 million below the years before the coronavirus pandemic.

Although there are plenty of customers who want to buy new vehicles at hefty prices, there still aren't enough chips available for the industry to fully crank up its factories. So supplies are short, prices are high, and many customers can't get what they want.

"Demand is not off at all," said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Cox Automotive. "What is off is sales, because the inventory doesn't exist."

Cox expects 2021 sales to be 14.9 million vehicles, up 2.5% from 2020, the year the pandemic hit the U.S. and forced the industry to shut down for eight weeks. But over the five years before the pandemic, sales averaged 17.3 million.

Analysts and industry executives say although chip supplies are improving, its not certain when they'll get back to pre-pandemic levels. The average gas-powered vehicle has about 1,000 chips, and electric vehicles can have more than double that number.

Phil Amsrud, an analyst for IHS Markit who follows automotive chips, said supplies won't improve immediately.

"We're seeing 2022 as being an improvement over 2021, but it's not going to start January third or fourth," he said, adding that the second half should be better than the first.

Information for this article was contributed by Jamie L. LaReau of the Detroit Free Press (TNS) and by Tom Krisher of The Associated Press.