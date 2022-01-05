University of Central Arkansas, UALR law school move to virtual learning

University of Central Arkansas

Earlier today, the University of Central Arkansas announced that its spring semester classes will start with remote instruction next week from Jan. 13-14.

"This shift will allow members of our campus community to finish current quarantine and isolation periods, to get tested for covid-19 if needed, and to ensure that they are healthy before they reenter the classroom space," UCA President Houston Davis stated in a message to campus.

William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Law students at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock will start the spring semester with remote instruction after an announcement today from Chancellor Christina Drale citing a community surge in covid-19 cases.

No decision has yet been announced for other classes at UALR, with law school courses starting Monday but other spring courses not set to begin until Jan. 18. There are 479 students enrolled in the Bowen School of Law, a spokeswoman said.

"A decision for main campus classes will be made no later than Jan. 12, but all faculty should be prepared to pivot to online instruction for the first one to two weeks of the semester as we continue to monitor community spread," Drale said in the message to campus.

UALR's Bowen School of Law announced on social media today that "all classes will be online" from Monday through Jan. 14.

Drale's note to the entire campus stated that "law school faculty have been authorized to move to virtual learning for the first week of the semester."

The campus on its website today reported 12 active cases of covid-19, significantly fewer than some other colleges in the state.

Drale, however, referred to "the rising number of covid-19 cases in our community" in the email announcement.

Pulaski County in recent days has led all counties in the number of covid-19 cases, according to state data.

The UALR campus also will have employees shift their schedules to reduce the number of workers on campus at any one time, spokeswoman Angie Faller said. Drale announced the changes for workers as beginning Thursday and lasting through Jan. 14.