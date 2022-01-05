Walmart: 60 stores closed for sanitizing

Walmart Inc. reportedly closed nearly 60 stores for up to two days last month for sanitizing in parts of the country with high rates of covid-19 infections.

Reuters reported Monday that a Walmart spokesperson said the stores were in covid-19 "hot spots," including in Texas and New Jersey.

The Bentonville-based retailer told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday that it has followed a temporary closure policy since shortly after the pandemic began in 2020.

"This is a proactive measure, based on market-specific data, and is intended to present a safe in-store environment for our associates and customers," Walmart said. "These temporary closures take a day and a half to carry out, and we plan to continue the program for as long as needed."

Walmart did not confirm the number of stores closed or whether employee illness prompted the closures. The company operates about 5,100 Walmart and Sam's Club stores in the U.S., where it employs about 1.6 million workers.

Walmart doesn't require frontline workers to be vaccinated against the virus, but offers a $150 incentive to those who get the shots.