White Hall opening gate at canine park

White Hall City Park's quarter-acre dog park officially opened Monday.

The park inside the city park, 101 Parkway Drive, offers dog owners and their canines off-leash options, said Jeff May, assistant to the White Hall mayor, who oversaw the project.

One fenced-in area is designed for larger canines while the other is for smaller ones, and both have escape-proof sally port entrances and exits.

May said the city was building two pavilions, one in each dog area, so visitors could sit and watch their canine friends play.

The concrete pads for the pavilions were poured, and support beams design to hold up the coverings were put into place, according to May.

The city is also planning to pave a parking lot on the east side of the dog park to provide visitors with about a dozen spaces.

"We are working hard to get it done soon," May said recently.

White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said recently: "I am very pleased with the progress."